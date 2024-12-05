 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Previews
2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: Breakdown of the $5 million purse
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results
FSKATE-FRA
Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF
nbc_dls_cfbplayoffs_241205.jpg
Ohio State must focus on CFP despite Michigan loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Previews
2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: Breakdown of the $5 million purse
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results
FSKATE-FRA
Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF
nbc_dls_cfbplayoffs_241205.jpg
Ohio State must focus on CFP despite Michigan loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs

December 5, 2024 03:33 PM
The Cherries take the lead thanks to Dean Huijsen off a Bournemouth set piece to go up 1-0 over Spurs at the Vitality Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_fulbha_iowabigoal_241205.jpg
1:03
Iwobi capitalizes on error to give Fulham 1-0 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jpwtimberintv_241204.jpg
3:17
Timber: Arsenal ‘just have to focus on ourselves’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_241204.jpg
23:08
PL Update: Arsenal best Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
1:25
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotmachine_241204.jpg
2:06
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241204.jpg
2:09
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimintv_241204.jpg
2:52
Amorim analyzes ‘tough game’ against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvsbre_241204.jpg
12:06
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsmu_241204.jpg
11:12
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsmupostmatch_241204.jpg
2:27
Arsenal show a ‘different intensity’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcnfhl_241204.jpg
9:41
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 14
Now Playing
nbc_pl_souchepostmatch_241204.jpg
2:18
Should Chelsea be considered title contenders?
Now Playing