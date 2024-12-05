Watch Now
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
The Cherries take the lead thanks to Dean Huijsen off a Bournemouth set piece to go up 1-0 over Spurs at the Vitality Stadium.
Iwobi capitalizes on error to give Fulham 1-0 lead
Alex Iwobi intercepts a poor pass by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and tucks away Fulham's opener early in the first half at Craven Cottage.
Timber: Arsenal ‘just have to focus on ourselves’
Jurrien Timber reflects on his goal that lifted Arsenal over Manchester United, what it means after his long injury recovery and how the Gunners are approaching their Premier League title hopes.
PL Update: Arsenal best Man United
Anna Jackson, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe unpack a chaotic Wednesday slate, where Chelsea routed Southampton, Liverpool dropped points at Newcastle, Arsenal took down Manchester United, and more.
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca discusses Cole Palmer's performance against Southampton and says where his focus lies with his team.
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
Liverpool manager Arne Slot shares his thoughts on his side's 3-3 draw against Newcastle in Matchweek 14.
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates.
Amorim analyzes ‘tough game’ against Arsenal
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim assesses his team's performance in a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 14
Unai Emery's Aston Villa get back to their winning ways in an impressive fashion against Brentford at Villa Park in Matchweek 14.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 14
Relive Arsenal's statement victory over Manchester United to keep pace with Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table in Matchweek 14.
Arsenal show a ‘different intensity’ v. Man United
Anna Jackson, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Arsenal's 2-0 victory against Manchester United at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 14
Manchester City snap their winless streak with an impressive 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad in Matchweek 14.