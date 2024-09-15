 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Men Free Skating
Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn open figure skating season with statement wins
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Charley Hull crushes Nelly Korda, 6 and 4, to earn first point in singles
Procore Championship 2024 - Round Three
Patton Kizzire overcomes erratic play off tee to open 4-stroke lead at Silverado

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newgoal2_240915.jpg
Barnes’ screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240915.jpg
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
nbc_ffpg_propashotv2_240915.jpg
Mixon, Stafford lead NFL Week 2 player prop bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Men Free Skating
Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn open figure skating season with statement wins
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Charley Hull crushes Nelly Korda, 6 and 4, to earn first point in singles
Procore Championship 2024 - Round Three
Patton Kizzire overcomes erratic play off tee to open 4-stroke lead at Silverado

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newgoal2_240915.jpg
Barnes’ screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240915.jpg
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
nbc_ffpg_propashotv2_240915.jpg
Mixon, Stafford lead NFL Week 2 player prop bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Dixon: Vicario on corners the 'worst I've seen'

September 15, 2024 11:11 AM
Jon Champion and Lee Dixon share their main takeaways from Arsenal's 1-0 win over Tottenham, and explain where things went wrong for Spurs in Matchweek 4.
Up Next
nbc_pl_newgoal2_240915.jpg
1:34
Barnes’ screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240915.jpg
1:11
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_240915.jpg
1:45
Lemina buries Wolves’ opener against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240915.jpg
1:40
Arteta credits Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totars_240915.jpg
9:42
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Arsenal Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gabrieljorginhointv_240915.jpg
1:16
Jorginho, Gabriel ‘so happy’ to win at Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totarspostgame_240915.jpg
2:09
Arsenal’s set-piece wizardry stifles Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240915.jpg
1:19
Gabriel heads Arsenal in front of Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garysegment_240915.jpg
4:15
Postecoglou ‘thinking about the bigger picture’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cheorn_240915.jpg
3:07
Boehly, Clearlake have ‘fractured’ relationship
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcchargesorn_240915.jpg
3:18
Man City hearing for alleged 115 breaches to begin
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_v2_240914.jpg
17:06
PL Update: NF stun LIV; CHE edge out BOU
Now Playing