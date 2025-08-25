Howe reflects on Newcastle's 'really painful' loss

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Volunteers suspend Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely nearly 2 weeks after arrest
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers still No. 1, Padres rise as serious threat to Dodgers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas
Texas smothered Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith last year and the rematch awaits

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sponsoredsegmentdiscussion_250825.jpg
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
nbc_pl_slotintv_250825.jpg
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_ornpierohincapie_250825.jpg
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Volunteers suspend Ruby Whitehorn indefinitely nearly 2 weeks after arrest
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers still No. 1, Padres rise as serious threat to Dodgers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas
Texas smothered Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith last year and the rematch awaits

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sponsoredsegmentdiscussion_250825.jpg
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
nbc_pl_slotintv_250825.jpg
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_ornpierohincapie_250825.jpg
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Howe reflects on Newcastle's 'really painful' loss

August 25, 2025 05:34 PM
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe shares his takeaways from his side's heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Liverpool at St. James' Park.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_sponsoredsegmentdiscussion_250825.jpg
02:22
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
nbc_pl_slotintv_250825.jpg
02:35
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_ornpierohincapie_250825.jpg
02:20
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer
nbc_pl_ornnunopostgame_250825.jpg
02:12
Forest, Nuno have an ‘uneasy relationship’
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250825.jpg
02:56
Van Dijk: Ngumoha had ‘dream debut’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_newlivpostgame_250825.jpg
03:12
Liverpool’s character shines through v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_livgoal3_250825.jpg
01:54
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250825.jpg
01:20
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250825.jpg
01:03
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250825.jpg
01:15
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newred1_250825.jpg
03:14
Gordon sent off for dangerous tackle on van Dijk
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250825.jpg
01:21
Gravenberch powers Liverpool in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_ornisak_250825.jpg
02:39
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
nbc_pl_jpwfulvmuhit_250825.jpg
01:49
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robearle_250824.jpg
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
nbc_pl_lowedown_250824.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
nbc_pl_update_250824.1_copy.jpg
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
nbc_pl_fulmupostgamev2_250824.jpg
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_250824.jpg
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250824.jpg
01:10
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250824.jpg
01:15
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_cry_nfo_hl_250824.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_ryanbergert_250825.jpg
01:46
Pick up Lowe, Berget for fantasy MLB stretch run
nbc_csu_terrycommanders_ep2_250825.jpg
01:54
McLaurin’s extension ‘makes sense’ for both sides
nbc_roto_marcussemien_250825.jpg
01:31
What Semien’s injury means for Rangers, fantasy
nbc_dls_qbtalkshedeur_250825.jpg
06:58
Browns doing ‘the smart thing’ giving Sanders time
nbc_cyc_vueltastage3_250825.jpg
27:59
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 3
nbc_roto_zachwheeler_250825.jpg
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
nbc_dls_tyreekhilldiscussion_250825.jpg
06:41
Dolphins have problem at ‘top of their food chain’
nbc_fnia_hardtruthv2_250825.jpg
05:57
NFL hard truths: Seahawks, Pats return to playoffs
nbc_dps_dpontommyfleetwood_250825.jpg
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
nbc_ffhh_terryv2_250825.jpg
01:27
McLaurin profiles as fantasy WR3 after extension
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250825.jpg
01:11
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
nbc_berry_rbnewsv2_250825.jpg
04:26
Fantasy backfield takeaways from preseason Week 3
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_ffhh_wrnews_250825.jpg
08:53
Will Bears’ Odunze emerge as a fantasy asset?
nbc_ffhh_tier4te_250825.jpg
12:17
Late-round tight end dart throws: Smith, Johnson
nbc_berry_tightend3tier_250825.jpg
08:28
Kraft, Ferguson among Tier 3 tight end standouts
nbc_berry_tightend1tier_250825.jpg
06:39
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
nbc_ffhh_tier2te_250825.jpg
04:34
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go
nbc_csu_giantswin_250825.jpg
06:19
Win total predictions for 2025: Giants
m_nabers.jpg
02:24
Why Nabers could pace NFC East in rec. yards
nbc_csu_commanders_250825.jpg
03:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Commanders
nbc_csu_cowboys_250825.jpg
05:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_csu_eagleswin_250825.jpg
04:50
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles
nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_250825.jpg
10:23
Texas vs. Ohio State is a ‘monster’ Week 1 matchup
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250825.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
nbc_roto_karolinamuchova_250825.jpg
01:28
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus