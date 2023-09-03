 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Highlights: No. 13 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 — Most dramatic Irish plays frustrate Marcus Freeman
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Pit crew changes create opportunities for Cup playoff drivers
PHILIPPINES-MANILA-BASKETBALL-FIBA WORLD CUP-GROUP C-USA VS JOR
U.S. stunned by Lithuania at FIBA World Cup, still qualifies for Olympics

nbc_pl_wolv_goal_230903.jpg
Hwang ties things up for Wolves against Palace
nbc_pl_livgoal3_230903.jpg
Salah taps in Liverpool’s third v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_livgoal2_230903.jpg
Nunez’s effort turned in by Aston Villa’s Cash

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Edouard slots home Palace's opening goal v. Wolves

September 3, 2023 10:47 AM
Crystal Palace strike first as Odsonne Edouard gets on the board to give his side a 1-0 lead over Wolves.
nbc_pl_wolv_goal_230903.jpg
1:04
Hwang ties things up for Wolves against Palace
nbc_pl_livgoal3_230903.jpg
1:14
Salah taps in Liverpool’s third v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_livgoal2_230903.jpg
1:04
Nunez’s effort turned in by Aston Villa’s Cash
nbc_pl_livgoal1_230903.jpg
1:06
Szoboszlai’s volley gives Liverpool lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_robbieartetatactics_230903.jpg
4:12
Is Arteta overthinking Arsenal’s tactics?
nbc_pl_unitedorns_230903.jpg
2:28
Glazers reportedly take Man Utd ‘off the market’
nbc_pl_salahnews_230903.jpg
2:40
Ornstein: Al-Ittihad ‘will continue’ Salah pursuit
nbc_pl_livavlanalysisprematch_230903.jpg
5:10
Can Liverpool keep pace with Manchester City?
nbc_pl_cooperintv_230902.jpg
4:36
Cooper recaps ‘massive’ result over Chelsea
nbc_pl_postecointv_230902.jpg
2:25
Postecoglou: Tottenham ‘stayed calm’ v. Burnley
nbc_pl_pochetintv_230902.jpg
2:47
Pochettino breaks down Chelsea’s loss to Forest
nbc_pl_sonintv_230902.jpg
1:57
Son credits teammates for hat-trick v. Burnley
