Questions remain after Edu's Arsenal resignation
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard discuss Edu Gaspar resigning as Arsenal's sporting director, questioning what the move means for the Gunners moving forwrad.
Chelsea, Arsenal battle for top four positioning
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview this Sunday's London Derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, where both sides are locked at 18 points in the table as they try to keep pace with the top of the table.
Can Arteta get Arsenal out of their slump?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola discuss Arsenal's recent run of form as the Gunners have dropped points in three-straight matches, including losses against Bournemouth and Newcastle.
Premier League title race is ‘wide open’
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola take a look at the Premier League title race, where anywhere from six-to-seven teams are alive and look capable of contending entering Matchweek 11.
Brentford Penguins & Chicago Top Soccer’s mission
Brentford legend Allan Cockram meets Bees fan Shawn Danhouser, and they combine their Brentford Penguins and Chicago Top Soccer initiatives to make football accessible for all.
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss a tale of two halves in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brighton at Anfield in Matchweek 10, where the Reds overcame a rough first half to pick up three points to go top of the table.
Tottenham flip the script on Aston Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Tottenham's stunning 4-1 come-from-behind victory against Aston Villa in Matchweek 10.
Bournemouth show Man City’s vulnerabilities
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Bournemouth's upset win over Manchester City in Matchweek 10.
Man United played with ‘freedom’ against Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Ruben Amorim's appointment before diving into Manchester United's draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Newcastle were ‘spectacular’ against Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Newcastle's intensity and organization in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at St. James' Park in Matchweek 10.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 10.
Arsenal’s lack of intensity evident v. Newcastle
The Kelly & Wrighty crew examine Arsenal's lackluster performance in a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in Matchweek 10.