MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 14 New Jersey Seth Hammaker celebrates win.JPG
Northeast success has Seth Hammaker poised for the 250 East championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Talladega starting lineup: Zane Smith wins first career NASCAR Cup pole
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoalbaleba_250426.jpg
Baleba’s 93rd-minute belter gives Brighton lead
nbc_pl_newipspostgame_250426.jpg
Newcastle ‘bounce back’ to go third in table
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal3_250426.jpg
Gomes blasts Wolves 3-0 ahead of Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Smith Rowe brings Fulham level with Southampton

April 26, 2025 11:38 AM
Emile Smith Rowe comes off the bench and delivers for Fulham as his deflected effort finds the back of the net to make it 1-1 against Southampton at St. Mary's.

nbc_pl_bhagoalbaleba_250426.jpg
02:56
Baleba’s 93rd-minute belter gives Brighton lead
nbc_pl_newipspostgame_250426.jpg
03:07
Newcastle ‘bounce back’ to go third in table
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal3_250426.jpg
01:32
Gomes blasts Wolves 3-0 ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250426.jpg
01:52
Sessegnon’s 92nd-minute header gives Fulham lead
nbc_pl_bhagoalmitoma_250426.jpg
01:09
Mitoma makes it 2-2 for Brighton against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoalsoucel_250426.jpg
01:28
Soucek’s diving header gives West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250426.jpg
01:41
Osula heads Newcastle 3-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_newgoalburn_250426.jpg
01:38
Burn heads Newcastle 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_250426.jpg
01:27
Strand Larsen doubles Wolves’ lead v. Leicester
nbc_pl_whukudusgoal_250426.jpg
01:07
Kudus equalizes for West Ham against Brighton
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250426.jpg
04:51
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_ipsredcard1_250426.jpg
01:02
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250426.jpg
01:11
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250426.jpg
02:09
Stephens heads Southampton in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_bhagoalayari_250426.jpg
01:24
Ayari’s screamer gives Brighton lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_cheevepostgame_250426.jpg
01:50
Jackson delivers for Chelsea against Everton
nbc_pl_cheeve_250426.jpg
07:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_chegoaljackson_250426.jpg
01:32
Jackson powers Chelsea 1-0 in front of Everton
isakplnewcastle.jpg
01:45
Newcastle -325 among best bets for top 5 finish
nbc_pst_totbg_250424.jpg
08:49
Can Tottenham rise to Bodo/Glimt challenge in UEL?
nbc_pst_facupsemifinals_250424.jpg
11:00
City need ‘that edge’ defensively to handle Forest
nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
nbc_pl_postgame_matetaintv_250423.jpg
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250423.jpg
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
nbc_pl_arscrystalpalace_250423.jpg
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
nbc_pl_arscp_matetagoal_250423.jpg
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardgoal_250423.jpg
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
nbc_pl_arscp_ezegoal_250423.jpg
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
19:38
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_day2recap_250425.jpg
04:40
Biggest fantasy takeaways from Day 2 of NFL draft
nbc_ffhh_late3rnd_250425.jpg
05:58
Milroe, Johnson have tremendous upside
nbc_ffhh_gabriel_250425.jpg
02:10
Gabriel picked ahead of Sanders in ‘stunning’ move
nbc_ffhh_early3rdrnd_250425.jpg
09:30
Analyzing fantasy fit of early Rd. 3 pass catchers
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_ffhh_late2rndreax_250425.jpg
05:47
Analyzing fantasy upside of Harris, Bech, Harvey
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_250425.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_ffhh_tepicks_250425.jpg
05:22
Taylor, Arroyo could see field early as rookies
nbc_ffhh_picks33to40reax_250425.jpg
08:04
Judkins, Burden III find intriguing fantasy homes
nbc_ffhh_shough_250425.jpg
01:58
Expect QB Shough to start early for Saints
nbc_berry_jaxsondartreax_250425.jpg
01:58
Dart brings underrated mobility to NFL level
nbc_golf_zurichrd2_250425.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
nbc_roto_heaney_250425.jpg
01:37
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
nbc_roto_jakemangum_250425.jpg
01:34
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
nbc_roto_coleragans_250425.jpg
01:24
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate
nbc_dlb_karlanthonytowns_250425.jpg
06:33
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
11:20
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
01:04
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
nbc_cfb_lookahead_250425.jpg
02:52
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters
nbc_cfb_willjohnson_250425.jpg
01:15
CB Johnson has big upside despite injury concerns
nbc_cfb_firstroundbyschool_250425.jpg
02:36
Big Ten, SEC dominate first round of NFL draft
nbc_cfb_shedeur_250425.jpg
09:20
Sanders’ lack of elite traits impact landing spots
USATSI_25103325.jpg
04:45
Dart could struggle moving to Giants’ pro offense
nbc_cfb_lovelandwarren_250425.jpg
03:15
Why Loveland went ahead of Warren in NFL draft
nbc_cfb_jeantyraiders_250425.jpg
04:26
Did Raiders overhype Jeanty at No. 6 overall?
nbc_cfb_jagstrade_250425.jpg
05:01
Hunter will make the Jags ‘entertaining to watch’
mcmillan.jpg
01:07
McMillan gives Panthers ‘a true alpha WR’
nbc_cfb_firstroundtakeaways_250425.jpg
11:08
Positional value stood out in Round 1 of NFL draft
nbc_roto_jeanty_250425.jpg
01:23
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders