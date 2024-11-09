Watch Now
Smith Rowe capitalizes to give Fulham 1-0 lead
Emile Smith Rowe gets the stop on defense and turns it into a crucial score just before the half to give Fulham the 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace.
Cunha’s screamer doubles Wolves’ lead
Matheus Cunha blasts it from outside the box to put Wolves up 2-0 against Southampton and on the verge of their first Premier League win of the season.
Damsgaard scores on tough angle to tie match
Mikkel Damsgaard squeezes this goal between the posts to bring Brentford level v. Bournemouth in Matchweek 11.
Kluivert’s crafty score gives Bournemouth the lead
Clever playmaking by Bournemouth results in Justin Kluivert giving the Cherries the lead once again v. Brentford.
Wissa heads Brentford level v. Bournemouth
Yoane Wissa finds the ball after a long throw in and heads it into the back of the net to bring Brentford level with Bournemouth in Matchweek 11.
Evanilson cashes in to give Bournemouth the lead
Evanilson takes advantage of poor passing by Brentford to give Bournemouth the early 1-0 lead in Matchweek 11.
Sarabia tucks in Wolves’ opener v. Southampton
Pablo Sarabia finds the opening in the defense and scores Wolves' first goal against Southampton at Molineux Stadium.
Questions remain after Edu’s Arsenal resignation
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard discuss Edu Gaspar resigning as Arsenal's sporting director, questioning what the move means for the Gunners moving forward.
Chelsea, Arsenal battle for top four positioning
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview this Sunday's London Derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, where both sides are locked at 18 points in the table as they try to keep pace with the top of the table.
Can Arteta get Arsenal out of their slump?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola discuss Arsenal's recent run of form as the Gunners have dropped points in three-straight matches, including losses against Bournemouth and Newcastle.
Premier League title race is ‘wide open’
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola take a look at the Premier League title race, where anywhere from six-to-seven teams are alive and look capable of contending entering Matchweek 11.
Brentford Penguins & Chicago Top Soccer’s mission
Brentford legend Allan Cockram meets Bees fan Shawn Danhouser, and they combine their Brentford Penguins and Chicago Top Soccer initiatives to make football accessible for all.
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss a tale of two halves in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brighton at Anfield in Matchweek 10, where the Reds overcame a rough first half to pick up three points to go top of the table.