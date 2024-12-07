Watch Now
Maresca 'managing expectations' for Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard discuss Chelsea's emergence this season under Enzo Maresca and debate what this team's ceiling is.
Up Next
Amorim has to ‘overhaul’ Manchester United’s squad
Amorim has to 'overhaul' Manchester United's squad
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard have a roundtable discussion regarding Manchester United's outlook under Ruben Amorim as he works on implementing his coaching philosophies with his new team.
Everton v. Liverpool postponed due to storm
Everton v. Liverpool postponed due to storm
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard react to the news that the Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to Storm Darragh.
Are Lions peaking too soon to make Super Bowl run?
Are Lions peaking too soon to make Super Bowl run?
The Dan Patrick Show evaluates how to determine the top team in the NFL, why the Philadelphia Eagles might be the most balanced team this season and if the Lions can make it far in the playoffs.
PL Update: Fulham make a statement v. Brighton
PL Update: Fulham make a statement v. Brighton
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Fulham's impressive win over Brighton and Bournemouth's victory against Spurs.
Adams reflects on ‘huge performance’ v. Spurs
Adams reflects on 'huge performance' v. Spurs
Bournemouth's Tyler Adams speaks to the media following his side's 1-0 victory against Spurs in Matchweek 14.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 14 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Postecoglou: Spurs ‘not good enough’ v. Cherries
Postecoglou: Spurs 'not good enough' v. Cherries
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou sounds off following his side's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in Matchweek 14.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 14
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 14
Bournemouth jump up ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the league table following their victory over Spurs at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 14.
Bournemouth expose Spurs’ glaring issues
Bournemouth expose Spurs' glaring issues
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham react to Bournemouth's impressive 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 14
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 14
Fulham make a statement as they take down Brighton 3-1 at Craven Cottage to go sixth in the table after Matchweek 14.
Iwobi’s brace gives Fulham a 3-1 lead v. Brighton
Iwobi's brace gives Fulham a 3-1 lead v. Brighton
Alex Iwobi scores his second goal of the match to give the Fulham a two-goal cushion over the Seagulls in the second half at Craven Cottage.