Watch Now
Haaland lifts Manchester City in front of Everton
Erling Haaland gets his name back on the scoresheet as his right-footed strike finds the back of the net to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead in the second half against Everton at the Etihad.
Up Next
Haaland outmuscles Everton to give City 2-0 lead
Haaland outmuscles Everton to give City 2-0 lead
Erling Haaland shows off his speed and strength as he fends off the Toffees' defense to double Manchester City's lead against Everton at the Etihad.
Analyzing Arsenal’s impressive win over Liverpool
Analyzing Arsenal's impressive win over Liverpool
Leon Osman, Karen Carney, and Leroy Rosenior take an in-depth look into Arsenal's impressive 3-1 win over Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 23.
Chelsea’s defense lacks ‘desire’ this season
Chelsea's defense lacks 'desire' this season
Leon Osman, Karen Carney, and Leroy Rosenior break down where Chelsea fell short schematically and physically following a 4-2 loss to Wolves in Matchweek 23.
Luton Town playing with ‘desire’ under Rob Edwards
Luton Town playing with 'desire' under Rob Edwards
Leon Osman, Karen Carney, and Leroy Rosenior detail Luton Town's recent emergence under Rob Edwards and explore how the Hatters have been able to compete in their first Premier League season.
Every touch by Foden in 3-1 win v. Brentford
Every touch by Foden in 3-1 win v. Brentford
Relive every single touch from Phil Foden's hat-trick performance for Manchester City in a 3-1 win over Brentford at the Gtech in Matchweek 23.
Chelsea ‘in a dire situation’ after loss to Wolves
Chelsea 'in a dire situation' after loss to Wolves
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri reflect on Chelsea's blowout loss to Wolves and discuss the state of the club at the moment under Mauricio Pochettino.
Garnacho ‘is a special talent’ for Man United
Garnacho 'is a special talent' for Man United
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Manchester United's youth on display in an impressive performance against West Ham in Matchweek 23.
Everton have an ‘amazing drive’ under Dyche
Everton have an 'amazing drive' under Dyche
Robbi Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Everton's 2-2 draw against Tottenham, where the Toffees fought back to salvage a point late at Goodison Park in Matchweek 23.
Pochettino making Potter ‘look better’ at Chelsea
Pochettino making Potter 'look better' at Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Chelsea's performance in a 4-2 defeat to Wolves at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 23.
Arsenal win defining match against Liverpool
Arsenal win defining match against Liverpool
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Matchweek 23 to get back into the Premier League title race.
PL RAW: Arsenal sink Liverpool, spark title hopes
PL RAW: Arsenal sink Liverpool, spark title hopes
Soak in the sights and sounds from the rollicking Emirates, where Arsenal kept their title bid very much alive with a 3-1 win over Liverpool.