Haaland: You think of titles every day at City

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: MAY 09 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers matchup becomes must-watch game on WNBA’s big opening weekend
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
Bobby Cox, manager of the Atlanta Braves’ teams that ruled the National League, dies at 84
SX 2026 Rd 16 Denver 450 Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac outpaces Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen in Salt Lake City Supercross Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintv_260509.jpg
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for ‘dream result’
nbc_nba_pregame_lakerstalk_260509.jpg
Redick takes aim at officiating in series vs OKC
doku_thumb.jpg
Doku has come alive during City’s title push

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: MAY 09 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers matchup becomes must-watch game on WNBA’s big opening weekend
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
Bobby Cox, manager of the Atlanta Braves’ teams that ruled the National League, dies at 84
SX 2026 Rd 16 Denver 450 Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac outpaces Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen in Salt Lake City Supercross Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintv_260509.jpg
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for ‘dream result’
nbc_nba_pregame_lakerstalk_260509.jpg
Redick takes aim at officiating in series vs OKC
doku_thumb.jpg
Doku has come alive during City’s title push

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Haaland: You think of titles every day at City

May 9, 2026 02:43 PM
Erling Haaland answered questions postgame after securing a 3-0 win over Brentford to stay in the Premier League title race with Arsenal.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_pepintv_260509.jpg
03:26
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for ‘dream result’
doku_thumb.jpg
03:42
Doku has come alive during City’s title push
nbc_pl_cheduointv_260509.jpg
02:18
Fofana and Cucurella on Chelsea’s away showing
nbc_pl_livchepostgame_260509.jpg
03:02
Anfield left ‘frustrated’ after draw to Chelsea
nbc_pl_livchepreview_260509.jpg
03:50
What has gone wrong at Chelsea this season?
nbc_pl_plfinalday_260508.jpg
01:58
History of last-day Premier League title winners
nbc_pl_whowillwinthepl_260508.jpg
03:47
Premier League title scenarios for Arsenal, City
pl_mpx.jpg
02:41
Arsenal are ‘slight’ value in PL title markets
nbc_pl_kobbiemainoo_260505.jpg
09:46
‘Dynamic’ Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tottenhamlift_260505.jpg
10:54
Spurs’ work ethic was ‘off the charts’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_arsenal_260505.jpg
11:01
Premier League title charge ‘is on’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_mancityeverton_260505.jpg
13:48
Man City slip, give Arsenal momentum in title race
nbc_pl_moyesintvv2_260504.jpg
03:13
Moyes: ‘We let ourselves down’ against Man City
nbc_pl_pepintvv2_260504.jpg
03:03
Guardiola: Title race ‘now not in our hands’
nbc_pl_dokuintvv2_260504.jpg
02:23
Doku on Everton draw: ‘We gave them the game’
nbc_pl_manequetaintr_260504.jpg
06:14
Queta ‘super proud’ of cousin Mane’s rise in PL
nbc_pl_plupdate_260503.jpg
17:35
PL Update: Manchester United brush off Liverpool
nbc_pl_manliv_studiopostmatch_260503.jpg
06:45
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_kobbieintv_260503.jpg
02:07
Mainoo praises Carrick as interim appointment
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_260503.jpg
03:01
Van Dijk reflects on ‘very disappointing season’
nbc_pl_slotintv_260503.jpg
02:10
Slot: ‘Its quite clear where we need to improve’
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260503.jpg
04:53
Carrick: Mainoo has ‘taken another step forward’
nbc_pl_ornsteinrpt_260503.jpg
06:12
Ornstein: Howe ‘is set to continue’ at Newcastle
nbc_pl_nevintv_260503.jpg
03:35
Neville: Arsenal looked ‘rock solid’ v. Fulham
nbc_pl_calafioriintr_260502.jpg
04:53
Calafiori: Arsenal’s win v. Fulham ‘a huge moment’
nbc_pst_munliv_260430.jpg
11:59
Manchester United v. Liverpool game of the weekend
nbc_pst_arsful_260430.jpg
11:14
Expect ‘gritty’ matchup as Arsenal faces Fulham
nbc_pl_2robstottenhamdrought_260428.jpg
04:19
Will Spurs earn enough points to avoid relegation?
nbc_pl_2robsmancity_260428.jpg
15:12
Will Arsenal’s lack of creativity be their demise?
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightchemu_260427.jpg
01:06
Fan Fest is ‘one of the most amazing experiences’

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_pregame_lakerstalk_260509.jpg
07:00
Redick takes aim at officiating in series vs OKC
nbc_pl_mcbre_260509.jpg
12:18
HLs: Manchester City v. Brentford Matchweek 36
nbc_nba_pregame_tmacbrown_260509.jpg
07:34
T-Mac shares why he sees frustration in Brown
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260509.jpg
01:18
Marmoush tucks away third City goal to secure win
nbc_nba_mannixbostonv3_260509.jpg
07:17
Mannix: Teams will ‘push’ Celtics for Brown trade
nbc_nba_pregame_pistonscavs_260509.jpg
09:15
Pistons ‘making life miserable’ for Harden, Cavs
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260509.jpg
01:27
Haaland knocks in goal to double City’s lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260509.jpg
01:30
Doku delivers City a 1-0 lead with perfect shot
nbc_pl_bhawolhl_260509.jpg
08:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_fulbou_260509.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_sunmu_260509.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_260509.jpg
01:32
Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260509.jpg
01:43
Rayan’s deflected strike puts Bournemouth ahead
nbc_pl_fulredcard_260509.jpg
03:42
Andersen sent off for tackle on Truffert
nbc_pl_bouredcard_260509.jpg
03:11
Christie shown red for challenge on Castagne
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260509.jpg
01:05
Dunk thumps header to double Brighton’s lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260509.jpg
01:40
Hinshelwood’s soaring header puts Brighton ahead
mpx_cycling.jpg
34:59
Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 7
nbc_pl_livche_260509.jpg
12:36
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260509.jpg
01:17
Fernandez’s free kick rolls in to tie Chelsea 1-1
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260509.jpg
01:26
Gravenberch fires Liverpool to 1-0 lead v. Chelsea
nbc_nba_sasvmin_wemby_260508.jpg
01:58
HLs: Wemby’s 39 power Spurs to 2-1 lead over MIN
nbc_wnba_wasvtor_260508.jpg
02:33
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
nbc_wnba_convnyl_260508.jpg
01:59
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun
nbc_nas_trucksglenv2_260508.jpg
17:47
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Watkins Glen
nbc_nba_enjoy_fanfriday_260508.jpg
09:20
How much does a ‘Tier 1' coach improve a bad team?
nbc_nba_enjoy_lakersthunder_260508.jpg
05:59
Thunder look unbeatable after two games vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_enjoy_refs_260508.jpg
04:59
Is there a foul issue in Thunder-Lakers series?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpicks_260508.jpg
04:03
Edgecombe will soar without Embiid playing
nbc_nba_enjoy_clevdet_260508.jpg
13:38
Cavs can’t bank on home strength in Pistons series