MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Pickups of the Day: Say Hey to J-Hey
  • Shelly Verougstraete
    ,
  • Shelly Verougstraete
    ,
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Etienne Capoue helps Watford to win over Swansea

April 15, 2017 05:03 PM
Etienne Capoue scores the first and only goal of the match for Watford giving them a 1-0 victory over Swansea.
