MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Rasmus Hojgaard secures Ryder Cup debut after leapfrogging Shane Lowry for final auto spot
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
President Trump to attend Ryder Cup; endorses Keegan Bradley as captain’s pick
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Samuel Basallo earns a starting role, Bubba Chandler is here

Top Clips

nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_cry_nfo_hl_250824.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2

Watch Now

Everton take down Brighton on 'historic' day

August 24, 2025 11:03 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Everton's stellar performance against Brighton in their first Premier League home game in their new stadium.

What went wrong for Manchester City against Spurs?

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_vueltastage2crash_250824.jpg
04:36
Wet conditions cause crash at Vuelta a España
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250823.jpg
22:03
Cup drivers recap Daytona race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneydiscuss_250823.jpg
01:03
Daytona win gives Blaney eight-playoff point swing
nbc_nas_playoffdiscuss_250823.jpg
01:43
Darlington the ‘toughest test’ to open playoffs
nbc_nas_finish_250823.jpg
02:33
Blaney dashes several playoff dreams at Daytona
nbc_nas_suarez_250823.jpg
57
Suarez ‘proud of the effort’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_reddick_250823.jpg
02:16
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_buescher_250823.jpg
01:07
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs
nbc_nas_haley_250823.jpg
46
Haley ‘got too far out front’ to secure win
nbc_nas_cupdaytona_250823.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_blaney_250823.jpg
01:57
Blaney goes from 13th to first to win Daytona
pgatourtourchampionshiprdthreehls.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_logano_250823.jpg
02:43
Logano spins from the lead in closing laps
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
02:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
cdw_r3_raw.jpg
01:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
nbc_mx_whatridersaidv2_250823.jpg
10:44
What riders said after Budds Creek Motocross
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_250823.jpg
01:27
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona
nbc_mx_450recap_250823.jpg
09:59
Jett caps championship season with Budds Creek win
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
02:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
nbc_golf_seniorwomenrd3_250823.jpg
07:37
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
05:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250823.jpg
05:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
nbc_mx_250recap_250823.jpg
09:24
Deegan stands atop 250 class at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
07:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
szn_in_review.jpg
08:08
Pro Motocross 2025 season in review
women_s_mx_budds_creek.jpg
03:55
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Finale, Budds Creek
nbc_moto_shimodaintv_250823.jpg
45
Shimoda hopes to carry momentum into playoffs
nbc_moto_250and450hl_250823.jpg
20:04
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 11, Budds Creek