MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milano - Sanremo 2025 - Men's Arrival And Podium
Welcome to the Hell of the North: 3-time Tour champion Pogacar to make Paris-Roubaix debut
NASCAR Xfinity: LiUNA 300
NASCAR penalizes Sammy Smith for actions on last lap of Martinsville Xfinity race
Tom Izzo
Michigan State’s Tre Holloman and Xavier Booker enter transfer portal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
nbc_pl_update_250401.jpg
PL Update: Forest edge past Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?

April 1, 2025 05:29 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe preview the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield in Matchweek 30.

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
03:48
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
02:08
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
nbc_pl_update_250401.jpg
12:30
PL Update: Forest edge past Man United
nbc_pl_potterintv_250401.jpg
01:36
Potter: West Ham ‘need to do better’
nbc_pl_riceintv_250401.jpg
01:12
Rice describes Saka’s ‘special’ return for Arsenal
nbc_pl_munnfo_250401.jpg
09:39
Extended HLs: Forest v. Man United Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_wolwhu_250401.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Wolves v. West Ham Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsful_250401.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsgoal2v2_250401.jpg
01:40
Martinelli’s flick finds Saka to make it 2-0
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250401.jpg
56
Muniz pulls one back for Fulham against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250401.jpg
01:19
Merino’s effort gives Arsenal lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogoal1v2_250401.jpg
01:20
Elanga’s breathtaking run gives Forest lead
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250401.jpg
01:15
Strand Larsen blasts Wolves in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_haalandinjury_250401.jpg
01:22
How will Manchester City handle loss of Haaland?
nbc_bwoa_minteh_250328.jpg
08:51
Minteh motivated by family, Gambian heritage
nbc_pst_facup_250327.jpg
09:49
FA Cup quarterfinals are ‘wide open’
nbc_pst_liveve_250327.jpg
10:13
Will Liverpool get their revenge against Everton?
nbc_pst_chetot_250327.jpg
10:00
Previewing Chelsea’s showdown with Spurs
nbc_pl_marchtop10goals_250325.jpg
05:33
Top 10 Premier League goals: March 2025
nbc_bwoa_kudus_250320.jpg
12:04
Kudus wants to shine a light on Nima
nbc_pl_neurodiversityuncovered_250319.jpg
51:33
PL Stories: Neurodiversity Uncovered
nbc_pl_netbusters_show29_v2_250318.jpg
25:32
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_kellypartb_v2_250318.jpg
12:47
Will Man City miss out on Champions League?
nbc_pl_genxg_brightonv3_250318.jpg
07:12
How Brighton’s attack excels under Hurzeler
nbc_pl_generationchelsea_v2_250318.jpg
07:02
Why are Chelsea struggling to score?
nbc_pl_genxg_howcityswingplay_v2_250318.jpg
04:59
Examining the evolution of Man City’s wing play
nbc_pl_kellyparta_250318.jpg
19:08
Celebrating Newcastle’s Carabao Cup triumph
nbc_pl_kellypartc_250318.jpg
18:07
Is the Premier League relegation battle over?
nbc_pl_2rforest_250318.jpg
03:58
Assessing Forest’s Champions League ambitions
GettyImages-2204852906_copy__298710.jpg
11:30
Arsenal ‘clearly the better team’ against Chelsea

nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
05:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
04:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
04:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
deegan_beaumer.jpg
13:55
Supercross 2025: Seattle biggest moments
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_roto_goedert_250401.jpg
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
nbc_cbb_secdominance_250401.jpg
08:39
Does SEC need a title to validate dominant season?
nbc_cbb_chalkfinalfour_250401.jpg
04:58
Dominance of 1-seeds sets up special Final Four
nbc_cbb_dukevfield_250401.jpg
05:45
Why Duke is a ‘cut above the rest’ in NCAA Tourney
morant_jenkins.jpg
06:20
Grizzlies firing HC Jenkins is ‘mind blowing’
nbc_roto_harrington_250401.jpg
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
nbc_roto_profar_250401.jpg
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
nbc_roto_torpedobat_250401.jpg
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250401.jpg
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
nbc_golf_burkoanwa_250401.jpg
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
nbc_dlb_camwardcompare_250401.jpg
04:39
Are expectations for Ward getting overblown?
nbc_dlb_bantushpush_250401.jpg
02:19
Potential ripple effects of a tush push ban
nbc_golf_morganpresselinterview_250401.jpg
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_250401.jpg
02:18
How injuries impact Timberwolves-Nuggets game
yankees.jpg
12:05
Why ‘torpedo bats’ will become MLB’s ‘new normal’
dukeproctorflagg.jpg
17:21
Lefkoe: Final Four is going to be ‘incredible’
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250401.jpg
01:57
Target Grizzles to cover spread vs. Warriors
tush.jpg
07:32
Inside tush push debate at owners’ meetings
nbc_bte_raptorsbulls_250401.jpg
01:34
Raptors could give Bulls ‘a scare’ with rest edge
nbc_roto_ncaawomenschamp_250401.jpg
01:25
UCLA a good value bet to win national championship
oneil_cruz.jpg
01:19
Cruz a longshot with value to lead MLB in steals
nbc_cbb_osuseasonreview_250401.jpg
01:04
Ohio State basketball season in review
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
05:46
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
01:51
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
08:03
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter