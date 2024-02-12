Every touch: Saka hammers West Ham with brace

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State climbs to No. 2, Stanford up to No. 3 behind unbeaten South Carolina in women’s AP Top 25
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open local, final qualifying schedule for 2024 championship at Pinehurst
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Jimmie Johnson will join Extreme E for 2024 season; Travis Pastrana will race opener

Top Clips

nbc_pl_riceverytouchvwhu_240212.jpg
Every touch: Rice torments West Ham in homecoming
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvbha_240212.jpg
Every touch: Super-sub Son rescues Spurs v. BHA
nbc_pl_haalandeverytouchveve_240212.jpg
Every touch: Haaland snaps goal drought v. Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State climbs to No. 2, Stanford up to No. 3 behind unbeaten South Carolina in women’s AP Top 25
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open local, final qualifying schedule for 2024 championship at Pinehurst
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Jimmie Johnson will join Extreme E for 2024 season; Travis Pastrana will race opener

Top Clips

nbc_pl_riceverytouchvwhu_240212.jpg
Every touch: Rice torments West Ham in homecoming
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvbha_240212.jpg
Every touch: Super-sub Son rescues Spurs v. BHA
nbc_pl_haalandeverytouchveve_240212.jpg
Every touch: Haaland snaps goal drought v. Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Every touch: Saka hammers West Ham with brace

February 12, 2024 10:48 AM
Relive Bukayo Saka's man-of-the-match performance against West Ham, headlined by two goals in Arsenal's 6-0 romp in south London.
Up Next
nbc_pl_riceverytouchvwhu_240212.jpg
13:57
Every touch: Rice torments West Ham in homecoming
Now Playing
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvbha_240212.jpg
3:43
Every touch: Super-sub Son rescues Spurs v. BHA
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haalandeverytouchveve_240212.jpg
6:31
Every touch: Haaland snaps goal drought v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_trossardeverytouchvwhu_240212.jpg
9:09
Every touch: Trossard flourishes as false 9 v. WHU
Now Playing
nbc_pl_quansaheverytouchvbur_240212.jpg
16:29
Every touch: Quansah steadies Reds’ defense v. BUR
Now Playing
GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
1:42
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
2:45
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jpwbrennanjohnson_240211.JPG
4:11
Johnson: Scoring v. Brighton a ‘special feeling’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jpwsonfull_240211.JPG
4:57
Son shares emotions of return after Asian Cup
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jpwsonshort_240211.JPG
2:28
Son assesses Tottenham’s PL title chances
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jpwsaka_240211.JPG
1:31
Saka: Arsenal made a statement against West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240211.jpg
6:00
Lowe Down: Why West Ham should stand by Moyes
Now Playing