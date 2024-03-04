 Skip navigation
Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Eckroat wins maiden Tour title in Monday finish at Cognizant
NFL: Combine
Stock Up, Stock Down: WRs Xavier Legette, Ricky Pearsall flying high after NFL combine
Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins
Should the Dolphins re-sign Tua Tagovailoa?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodeneverytouchvmu_v3_240304.jpg
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvcp_240304.jpg
Every touch: Son leads Spurs in Palace comeback
nbc_pl_macallistereverytouchvnf_240304.jpg
Every touch: Mac Allister creates Liverpool winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Eckroat wins maiden Tour title in Monday finish at Cognizant
NFL: Combine
Stock Up, Stock Down: WRs Xavier Legette, Ricky Pearsall flying high after NFL combine
Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins
Should the Dolphins re-sign Tua Tagovailoa?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fodeneverytouchvmu_v3_240304.jpg
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvcp_240304.jpg
Every touch: Son leads Spurs in Palace comeback
nbc_pl_macallistereverytouchvnf_240304.jpg
Every touch: Mac Allister creates Liverpool winner

Watch Now

Every touch: Wilson paces Fulham to impressive win

March 4, 2024 10:03 AM
Harry Wilson supplied a goal and an assist while securing a clean sheet for Fulham in the Cottagers' comprehensive 3-0 win over Brighton.
nbc_pl_fodeneverytouchvmu_v3_240304.jpg
20:05
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvcp_240304.jpg
5:06
Every touch: Son leads Spurs in Palace comeback
nbc_pl_macallistereverytouchvnf_240304.jpg
8:35
Every touch: Mac Allister creates Liverpool winner
nbc_pl_diasjpwintv_240303.jpg
2:20
Ruben Dias: Phil Foden ‘has always been special’
nbc_pl_lowedown_240303.jpg
5:52
Lowe Down: Is Watkins the PL player of the season?
nbc_pl_update_240303.jpg
27:52
PL Update: Foden’s magic too much for Man United
nbc_pl_fodenwalker_240303.jpg
2:28
Foden: Win v. Man United ‘means everything to me’
nbc_pl_pepintv_240303.jpg
4:23
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240303.jpg
2:11
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
nbc_pl_brunointv_240303.jpg
2:50
Fernandes credits City’s quality in comeback win
nbc_pl_mcmupostgame_240303.jpg
6:54
‘Superstar’ Foden leads Man City past Man United
nbc_pl_mcmu_240303.jpg
11:45
Extended HLs: Man City v. Man United Matchweek 27
