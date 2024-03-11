Watch Now
Examining Liverpool's press v. Manchester City
Stephen Warnock hits the tactics board to examine Liverpool's press in the first half and second half of their showdown against Manchester City at Anfield in Matchweek 28.
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘need to keep pushing’
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's impressive 3-2 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
PL Update: Chelsea step up to Newcastle challenge
Paul Burmeister, Stephen Warnock, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Newcastle and hear from some of the players and coaches from the match.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 28 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
Marc Cucurella joins Paul Burmeister and the chaps to recap Chelsea's 3-2 win over Newcastle and shares the outlook for the Blues under Mauricio Pochettino moving forward.
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe reflects on his side's 3-2 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 28.
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies
Paul Burmeister, Stephen Warnock, and Danny Higginbotham react to Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Newcastle and discuss their main takeaways from the match to close out Matchweek 28.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 28
It was a nail-biter until the final whistle, but Chelsea managed to survive a late surge from Newcastle to secure three points following a 3-2 thriller at Stamford Bridge to wrap up Matchweek 28.
Murphy’s rocket gives Newcastle hope v. Chelsea
Newcastle still have time to spoil Chelsea's party as Jacob Murphy drills his effort into the back of the Blues' goal to reduce the deficit to 3-2 late in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Mudryk dances past Newcastle to make it 3-1
Mykhailo Mudryk shows off his dribbling skills as he gets past the Newcastle defense before slotting home Chelsea's third of the match to give the Blues a two-goal cushion at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Newcastle
Cole Palmer catches the Newcastle defense sleeping as he unleashes a vicious strike from distance to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Isak nets Newcastle’s equalizer against Chelsea
Newcastle answer back just minutes before halftime as Alexander Isak's lovely finish finds the back of the net to put the Magpies back on level terms against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.