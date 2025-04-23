 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/d9zegrbqsfv7vozph579
Ten NFL Draft prospects that Rivals underranked out of high school
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/r4hmkrq9q0ieenjnztsx
Gorney: UCLA will emerge from Nico Iamaleava drama as the big winner
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34

April 23, 2025 05:18 PM
Relive full-match highlights from Crystal Palace's visit to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in Matchweek 34.

nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
nbc_pl_postgame_matetaintv_250423.jpg
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250423.jpg
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
nbc_pl_arscp_matetagoal_250423.jpg
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardgoal_250423.jpg
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
nbc_pl_arscp_ezegoal_250423.jpg
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arscp_kiwiorgoal_250423_copy.jpg
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_pl_plupdate_250422.jpg
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
nbc_pl_mcguardiolaint_250422.jpg
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mcavllites_250422.jpg
13:04
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_avlemeryint_250422.jpg
01:20
Emery: Aston Villa must ‘keep going’
nbc_pl_avldiasnunesint_250422.jpg
01:45
Dias, Nunes react to City’s dramatic win v. Villa
nbc_pl_mcavlpostgamereax_250422.jpg
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
nbc_pl_mcnunesgoal_250422.jpg
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlrashfordgoal_250422.jpg
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
nbc_pl_mcsilvagoal_250422.jpg
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
57
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
14:30
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_updatefull_250421.jpg
06:08
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
nbc_pl_nunointv_250421.jpg
01:12
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs
nbc_pl_angeintv_250421.jpg
01:51
Postecoglou laments Spurs’ loss to Forest
nbc_pl_plupdate_andersonintv_250421.jpg
02:31
Anderson discusses significance of win over Spurs
nbc_pl_totvnfhl_250421.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 33
nbc_pl_totvnfreax_250421.jpg
02:54
Forest keep pace in Champions League race with win
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250421.jpg
01:08
Richarlison gives Spurs late hope against Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250421.jpg
01:50
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_nfgoalanderson_250421.jpg
01:13
Anderson blasts Forest in front of Spurs

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
kirk_mpx.jpg
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250423.jpg
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_cyc_flechewallonnefemmesv2_250423.jpg
21:31
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_dlb_greenint_250423.jpg
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
cycling_for_mpx.jpg
35:40
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
nbc_csu_sanders_250423.jpg
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_csu_UNC_250423.jpg
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_bte_magiccelticsv2_250423.jpg
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250423.jpg
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
nbc_roto_bears_250423.jpg
01:40
Why Bears could look at TE in first round of draft
nbc_bte_nuggetsclippers_250423.jpg
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
nbc_bte_thundergrizzlies_250423.jpg
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
nbc_bte_knickspistons_250423.jpg
01:48
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3
nbc_cfb_michwjohnsoncomp_250423.jpg
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career
nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle