Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest MWK 12
Arsenal keep pace with Chelsea for third place in the table after an impressive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
The rout appears to be on at the Etihad as Pedro Porro drills his effort into the Manchester City goal to give Spurs an unbelievable 3-0 lead.
Rodri celebrates Ballon d’Or award at the Etihad
Ahead of Manchester City's Matchweek 12 fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, Rodri takes the field to celebrate his Ballon d'Or award at the Etihad.
Maddison’s brace gives Spurs 2-0 lead v. Man City
Just like that, Tottenham Hotspur have a two-goal lead over Manchester City thanks to James Maddison's cheeky chip to complete his brace in the first half at the Etihad.
Maddison stuns Man City to give Spurs 1-0 lead
Tottenham Hotspur take an early lead at the Etihad thanks to a lovely cross from Dejan Kulusevski that finds a sprinting James Maddison in front of goal for a tidy finish.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 12
Brentford went down to 10 men in the first half, but still managed to come away from Goodison Park with a point in a back-and-forth draw with Everton in Matchweek 12.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth 1, Brighton 2 MWK 12
Fabian Hurzeler had Brighton firing on all cylinders against Bournemouth until Carlos Baleba's red card, but the Seagulls managed to hold off the Cherries to secure all three points at the Vitality Stadium.
Extended HLs: Fulham 1, Wolves 4 Matchweek 12
Fulham struck first in the first half, but Wolves roared back to stun the Cottagers in a 4-1 rout at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 12.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 12
Relive Aston Villa's four-goal thriller against Crystal Palace that saw both sides share the spoils at Villa Park in Matchweek 12.
Baleba sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
Brighton go down to 10 men after Carlos Baleba picks up his second yellow card of the match for a reckless challenge against Bournemouth.
Guedes nets Wolves’ fourth goal against Fulham
The comeback is complete and the rout is now on for Wolves as Goncalo Guedes makes it 4-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Brooks pulls one back for Bournemouth v. Brighton
The Cherries aren't done just yet as David Brooks gets his name on the scoresheet late against 10-man Brighton at the Vitality Stadium.