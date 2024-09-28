Watch Now
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
Leicester City tried to start a comeback at Emirates Stadium, but Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz had other ideas for Arsenal in Matchweek 6.
Konate scores first PL goal with header v. Wolves
Ibrahima Konate secures Liverpool's first score against Wolverhampton at Molineux Stadium, recording his first-ever goal in the Premier League.
Arsenal’s Havertz adds late goal v. Leicester City
Kai Havertz puts the cherry on top for Arsenal with a stoppage-time goal to halt Leicester City's comeback attempt in a thrilling Matchweek 6 clash at Emirates Stadium.
Ndidi’s own goal leads Arsenal past Leicester City
Arsenal adds their third score of the afternoon after Leandro Trossard's strike deflects off Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi in front of the goal.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 6
Relive the electric clash between Chelsea and Brighton, where Cole Palmer made history with a four-goal afternoon at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 6.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 6
Look back at Everton's crucial victory over Crystal Palace in Matchweek 6, where Dwight McNeil was the hero at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. West Ham Matchweek 6
Look back at the biggest moments between Brentford and West Ham United in Matchweek 6, finishing in a 1-1 draw.
Justin heads Leicester City’s first v. Arsenal
Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte floats in a free-kick and James Justin heads it in with a deflection off Kai Havertz to pull one from Arsenal.
Jimenez’s penalty lifts Fulham ahead of Forest
Raul Jimenez converts a second-half penalty to give Fulham a 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.
West Ham’s Soucek nets equalizer v. Brentford
Tomas Soucek salvages West Ham United's day against Brentford to draw at 1-1, securing a point after the Bees' early strike.
McNeil’s brace pushes Everton past Crystal Palace
Dwight McNeil was the hero for Everton on Saturday, coming through with his second goal to secure the comeback against Crystal Palace in Matchweek 6.
McNeil’s belter brings Everton level v. Palace
Dwight McNeil blasts one for Everton's first goal against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.