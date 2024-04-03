Watch Now
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 31
Brentford and Brighton had their fair share of chances, but neither side were able to break the deadlock as they settle for a point at the Gtech in Matchweek 31.
Up Next
Guardiola reflects on Man City’s 4-1 win v. Villa
Guardiola reflects on Man City's 4-1 win v. Villa
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden and the rest of his Manchester City squad following their 4-1 victory against Aston Villa at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.
Rodri: Man City ‘played amazing’ v. Aston Villa
Rodri: Man City 'played amazing' v. Aston Villa
Rodri speaks to the media following Manchester City's 4-1 victory against Aston Villa at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.
Arteta praises Luton Town after Arsenal’s win
Arteta praises Luton Town after Arsenal's win
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on his side's 2-0 win over Luton Town and credits Rob Edwards for the job he's done with the Hatters this season.
Foden’s ‘genius’ guides City to 4-1 win v. Villa
Foden's 'genius' guides City to 4-1 win v. Villa
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham react to Manchester City's 4-1 drubbing of Aston Villa, and praise Phil Foden's hat-trick performance at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 31
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 31
Relive Manchester City's rout of Aston Villa, where Phil Foden's hat-trick heroics guided his side to a 4-1 victory at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 4-1 for City v. Villa
Foden's hat-trick makes it 4-1 for City v. Villa
Phil Foden puts a bow on his man of the match performance for Manchester City with a splendid finish to complete his hat-trick and give his side a commanding 4-1 lead over Aston Villa.
Foden’s brace gives Man City 3-1 lead v. Villa
Foden's brace gives Man City 3-1 lead v. Villa
Phil Foden drags his left-footed effort across the face of goal to double his tally on the match and gives Manchester City a 3-1 lead over Aston Villa in the second half at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Luton Town Matchweek 31
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Luton Town Matchweek 31
Arsenal jumped out to an early two-goal lead against Luton Town and never looked back as the Gunners cruised to victory at the Emirates to sit atop the Premier League table.
Foden’s free kick lifts Man City ahead of Villa
Foden's free kick lifts Man City ahead of Villa
Phil Foden makes no mistake on the set piece as his free kick freezes Emililano Martinez in the middle of the goal to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead over Aston Villa at the Etihad.
Duran slots home Villa’s equalizer v. Man City
Duran slots home Villa's equalizer v. Man City
Manchester City's lead doesn't last long as Jhon Duran nutmegs Stefan Ortega to bring Aston Villa back to level terms at the Etihad.
Rodri powers Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
Rodri powers Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
Jeremy Doku's cross finds a darting Rodri inside the box, who tucks away Manchester City's go-ahead goal against Aston Villa early in the first half at the Etihad.