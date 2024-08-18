 Skip navigation
Top News

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Final Round
Lauren Coughlin earns second LPGA win, secures Solheim Cup spot at Women’s Scottish
Devers_USA.jpg
Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 18
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Spencer Torkelson is back, new closers aplenty

Top Clips

coughlin.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Women’s Scottish Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_wso_coughlinintv_240818.jpg
Scottish Open win shows Coughlin’s willpower
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240818.jpg
Wissa fires Brentford 2-1 in front of Palace

View All Scores

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Brentford v. Crystal Palace MWK 1

August 18, 2024 11:05 AM
A controversial decision in the first half cost Eberechi Eze and Crystal Palace a goal, but Brentford managed to settle down and were able to outlast the Eagles en route to a 2-1 victory at the Gtech.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240818.jpg
1:26
Wissa fires Brentford 2-1 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_240818.jpg
1:06
Pinnock’s own goal puts Palace level v. Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_240818.jpg
1:52
Mbeumo smashes Brentford in front of Palace
nbc_pl_liverpoolorn_240818.jpg
2:32
Ornstein: Reds have massive player contract issues
nbc_pl_unitedorn_240818.jpg
2:20
Ratcliffe’s ‘top priority’ is fixing Old Trafford
nbc_pl_nevillesegment_240818.jpg
5:17
Chelsea contending would be a ‘massive surprise’
nbc_pl_chemcpreview_240818.jpg
5:05
Are Chelsea prioritizing transfers more than wins?
nbc_pl_update_240817.jpg
7:22
PL Update: Arsenal keep Wolves at bay
nbc_pl_whulopeteguiintv_240817.jpg
5:04
Lopetegui details next steps after loss to Villa
nbc_pl_emerydeskintv_240817.jpg
3:20
Emery on balance between PL, Champions League
nbc_pl_bowennbcintv_240817.jpg
2:31
Bowen shares his takeaways from loss to Villa
nbc_pl_onanadeskintv_240817.jpg
2:15
Onana describes ‘unbelievable start’ at Villa
