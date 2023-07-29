Watch Now
Extended Highlights: Brighton 1, Newcastle 2
Relive Elliot Anderson's heroic performance in the final minutes of Newcastle United's win over Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Up Next
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton’s loss
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton's loss
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi explains why he's pleased with the way his players performed despite conceding two late goals to Newcastle in a 2-1 loss during the Premier League Summer Series.
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
Howe praises Anderson's recent run of form
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe recaps Elliot Anderson's game-winning performance against Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton
Elliot Anderson capitalizes on a major defensive error from Brighton to bring Newcastle to level terms with just a few minutes remaining in their Premier League Summer Series showdown.
Welbeck reflects on Summer Series experience
Welbeck reflects on Summer Series experience
Danny Welbeck recaps Brighton's 2-1 loss to Newcastle and shares his major takeaways from the Premier League Summer Series.
Anderson lifts Newcastle past Brighton, 2-1
Anderson lifts Newcastle past Brighton, 2-1
Elliot Anderson steals three points for Newcastle United with the last kick of the game against Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Welbeck taps in go-ahead goal against Newcastle
Welbeck taps in go-ahead goal against Newcastle
Danny Welbeck finds himself at the right place at the right time as he scores from close range to give Brighton a 1-0 lead over Newcastle in the Premier League Summer Series.
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions
PL Summer Series delivering 'epic' exhibitions
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards analyze the six Premier League teams that have 'put on a show' this preseason during the inaugural Summer Series.
Will Hojlund, Lavia complete rumored PL transfers?
Will Hojlund, Lavia complete rumored PL transfers?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards break down the rumored news of Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United and Romeo Lavia to Liverpool.
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1
Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring for Chelsea before Miguel Almiron saved the day for Newcastle United to salvage a draw in the Premier League Summer Series.
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
Moussa Diaby's second-half goal on his Aston Villa debut helped secure the two-goal victory over Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta
Almiron details emotions of returning to Atlanta
Miguel Almiron recaps Newcastle United's draw against Chelsea and explains what it means to him to play in Atlanta again after his time with the Atlanta United.