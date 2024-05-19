Watch Now
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Bournemouth Matchweek 38
A wondergoal from Moises Caciedo helped guide Chelsea back into Europe next season with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 38.
Rice: Arsenal has ‘been everything I’ve expected’
Declan Rice joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps pitchside following Arsenal's win over Everton and reflects on his first season as a Gunner after his blockbuster transfer from West Ham.
Pochettino comments on his Chelsea future
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reflects on his first season in charge of the Blues and gives an interesting answer when asked about his future at the club.
Postecoglou refuses to let Spurs settle for fifth
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares his thoughts on his side's fifth-place finish in the Premier League this season.
How will Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps assess Liverpool's outlook under Arne Slot, who is expected to take over for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer.
Moyes ‘extremely proud’ of his time at West Ham
West Ham manager David Moyes reflects on his time with the Hammers following his final match in charge of the club.
Does Manchester City’s success have an asterisk?
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps have a roundtable discussion regarding Manchester City's run of success under Pep Guardiola and discuss the state of the club under its 115 charges for breaching financial rules.
Guardiola on Man City’s fourth-straight PL title
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joins the Sky Sports desk following his side's 3-1 win over West Ham to secure this season's Premier League crown.
Arsenal ‘tried their best’ in title race v. City
Mikel Arteta joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps pitchside at the Emirates following Arsenal's win over Everton, which proved to be not be enough in their title race against Manchester City.
Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool fans at Anfield
Watch Jurgen Klopp's farewell ceremony at Anfield where he says goodbye to Liverpool and its fans after his final match as the club's manager.
Man City lift fourth-straight Premier League title
Watch the full Premier League trophy presentation as Manchester City celebrate their fourth-straight league title under Pep Guardiola.
De Zerbi says goodbye to Brighton fans
Watch Roberto De Zerbi say goodbye to Brighton and their fans at the Amex following his final match as their manager.