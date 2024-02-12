 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Arizona State at UCLA
DeShaun Foster is named UCLA football coach after Chip Kelly’s move to Ohio State
GOLF: FEB 16 PGA - The Genesis Invitational
Tiger returns to Riv; here’s all that’s unfolded this past year
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Daytona 500 entry list features 42 cars for 40 positions in Great American Race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cphodgsonintv_240212.jpg
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_chelseapalacewin_240212.jpg
Chelsea flash potential in comeback win v. Palace
nbc_pl_update_240212.jpg
PL Update: Gallagher lifts Chelsea past Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Arizona State at UCLA
DeShaun Foster is named UCLA football coach after Chip Kelly’s move to Ohio State
GOLF: FEB 16 PGA - The Genesis Invitational
Tiger returns to Riv; here’s all that’s unfolded this past year
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Daytona 500 entry list features 42 cars for 40 positions in Great American Race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cphodgsonintv_240212.jpg
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_chelseapalacewin_240212.jpg
Chelsea flash potential in comeback win v. Palace
nbc_pl_update_240212.jpg
PL Update: Gallagher lifts Chelsea past Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea MWK 24

February 12, 2024 05:26 PM
Crystal Palace struck first, but Conor Gallagher's brace in the second half led Chelsea to a comeback win over the Eagles at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 24.
Up Next
nbc_pl_cphodgsonintv_240212.jpg
5:43
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelseapalacewin_240212.jpg
1:57
Chelsea flash potential in comeback win v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240212.jpg
3:14
PL Update: Gallagher lifts Chelsea past Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegallagherintv_240212.jpg
2:24
Gallagher reacts to ‘hard-fought’ win v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240212.jpg
1:59
Pochettino ‘very pleased’ with win v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chefernandezgoal_240212.jpg
1:41
Fernandez lifts Chelsea 3-1 in front of Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegallagher2ndgoal_240212.jpg
2:12
Gallagher’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegallaghergoal_240212.jpg
1:21
Gallagher smashes Chelsea level v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cplermagoal_240212.jpg
1:41
Lerma’s belter gives Palace lead over Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornsteinonchelsea_240212.jpg
2:39
Chelsea backing Pochettino ‘wholeheartedly’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornsteinonpalace_240212.jpg
2:39
Crystal Palace undergoing ‘a time of change’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelseatactics_240212.jpg
6:02
What’s Chelsea’s best starting XI?
Now Playing