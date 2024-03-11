 Skip navigation
Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The real Players challenge: Avoid getting ‘Sawgrassed’
Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round
Epson Tour caddie dies after collapsing during practice round
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
NFL free agency: Instant fantasy reaction

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cucuintv_240311.jpg
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
nbc_pl_howeintv_240311.jpg
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chenewpostgame_240311.jpg
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 28

March 11, 2024 06:03 PM
It was a nail-biter until the final whistle, but Chelsea managed to survive a late surge from Newcastle to secure three points following a 3-2 thriller at Stamford Bridge to wrap up Matchweek 28.
Up Next
nbc_pl_cucuintv_240311.jpg
2:26
Cucurella: Chelsea learning from mistakes
Now Playing
nbc_pl_howeintv_240311.jpg
1:25
Howe reflects on ‘strange game’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chenewpostgame_240311.jpg
2:02
Chelsea’s individual brilliance shines v. Magpies
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal2_240311.jpg
0:55
Murphy’s rocket gives Newcastle hope v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal3_240311.jpg
1:35
Mudryk dances past Newcastle to make it 3-1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240311.jpg
1:00
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240311.jpg
1:10
Isak nets Newcastle’s equalizer against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1v2_240311.jpg
1:11
Jackson’s flick gives Chelsea lead v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whiteeverytouchvbre_240311.jpg
13:20
Every touch: White delivers vital win v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_stoneseverytouchvliv_240311.jpg
8:45
Every touch: Stones is City’s rock v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_macallistereverytouchvmc_240311.jpg
12:49
Every touch: Mac Allister’s quality shines v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garnachoeverytouchveve_240311.jpg
10:14
Every touch: Garnacho sets up both Man Utd goals
Now Playing