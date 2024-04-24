Watch Now
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 35
Jean-Philippe Mateta's brace was enough to guide Crystal Palace to their third win in a row in an impressive 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
Antoine Semenyo got the Cherries on the board early in the first half and they never looked back as 10-men Bournemouth move to the top half of the table following a narrow win over Wolves at the Molineux.
Everton deal blow to Liverpool’s title hopes
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Everton's stunning 2-0 upset victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Man Utd v. Sheffield United MWK 35
Relive Manchester United's six-goal thriller against Sheffield United, where Bruno Fernandes' brace and play-making abilities led the Red Devils to a comeback win over the Blades at Old Trafford.
Mateta’s brace doubles Palace’s lead v. Newcastle
Jean-Philippe Mateta doubles his tally and makes it 2-0 for the Eagles against the Magpies late in the second half at Selhurst Park.
Hojlund makes it 4-2 for Man United v. Blades
Bruno Fernandes finds a darting Rasmus Hojlund, who finds the back of the net from close range to give Manchester United a 4-2 lead over Sheffield United at Old Trafford.
Fernandes’ screamer gives Man United 3-2 lead
Manchester United take a 3-2 lead over Sheffield United thanks to Bruno Fernandes' worldie from distance in the second half at Old Trafford.
Kerkez sent off for dangerous tackle v. Wolves
Bournemouth go down to 10 men following Milos Kerkez's reckless challenge against Wolves late in the second half at the Molineux.
Fernandes’ penalty makes it 2-2 for Man United
Harry Maguire is brought down inside the box, allowing Bruno Fernandes to power his effort from the spot to make it 2-2 for Manchester United against Sheffield United at Old Trafford.
Calvert-Lewin’s header gives Everton 2-0 lead
Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets on the scoresheet to give the Toffees a stunning 2-0 lead over Liverpool in the second half at Goodison Park.
Mateta drills Crystal Palace ahead of Newcastle
Jean-Philippe Mateta's clever link-up play results in Crystal Palace's go-ahead goal against Newcastle in the second half at Selhurst Park.
Diaz blasts Blades 2-1 in front of Man United
Sheffield United retakes the lead thanks to Ben Brereton Diaz's powerful finish to make it 2-1 for the Blades over Manchester United at Old Trafford.