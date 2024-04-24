 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks
Rebuilding Sharks fire coach David Quinn after 2 disappointing seasons
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Cooper Webb w Jett Lawrence in background.JPG
5 Things to Watch for in Philadelphia: Cooper Webb’s mission
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Giants place pitcher Blake Snell on 15-day injured list with left adductor strain

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolbouhl_240424.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_evelivpostgamereaction_240424.jpg
Everton deal blow to Liverpool’s title hopes
nbc_pl_muvshuhilites_240424.jpg
Extended HLs: Man Utd v. Sheffield United MWK 35

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 35

April 24, 2024 05:00 PM
Jean-Philippe Mateta's brace was enough to guide Crystal Palace to their third win in a row in an impressive 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park
nbc_pl_wolbouhl_240424.jpg
17:32
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_evelivpostgamereaction_240424.jpg
2:05
Everton deal blow to Liverpool’s title hopes
nbc_pl_muvshuhilites_240424.jpg
11:58
Extended HLs: Man Utd v. Sheffield United MWK 35
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_240424.jpg
1:12
Mateta’s brace doubles Palace’s lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_myhojlundgoal_240424.jpg
1:19
Hojlund makes it 4-2 for Man United v. Blades
nbc_pl_mufernandes2ndgoal_240424.jpg
1:05
Fernandes’ screamer gives Man United 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_boukerkezredcard_240424.jpg
1:09
Kerkez sent off for dangerous tackle v. Wolves
nbc_pl_mufernandesgoal_240424.jpg
1:10
Fernandes’ penalty makes it 2-2 for Man United
nbc_pl_eveliv_calvertlewingoal_240424.jpg
1:20
Calvert-Lewin’s header gives Everton 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_240424.jpg
1:37
Mateta drills Crystal Palace ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_shudiazgoal_240424.jpg
1:20
Diaz blasts Blades 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_eveliv_branthwaitegoal_240424.jpg
1:21
Branthwaite puts Everton 1-0 in front of Liverpool
