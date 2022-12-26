Watch Now
Extended highlights: Everton 1, Wolves 2
Rayan Ait-Nouri stole all three points at the death to give Wolves a come-from-behind victory over Everton at Goodison Park.
Salah cements Liverpool legacy with 150 PL goals
Leon Osman, Jermain Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Mohamed Salah's 150th Premier League and discuss his place amongst Liverpool's greatest-ever players.
Bournemouth’s win over Man United ‘wasn’t a fluke’
Leon Osman and Jermain Defoe take a closer look at Bournemouth's 3-0 win over Manchester United and detail how the Cherries were able to have their way against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.
Can Salah lead Liverpool to Premier League glory?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves, and Julian Laurens praise Mohamed Salah's form for Liverpool and discuss if Salah and Liverpool are capable of winning the Premier League title this season.
Wright: Aston Villa are ‘the real deal’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves, and Julian Laurens share their key takeaways from Aston Villa's impressive 1-0 win over Arsenal at Villa Park in Matchweek 16.
Wright: Man United showing ‘massive red flags’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves, and Julian Laurens analyze Manchester United's stunning 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Matchweek 16.
Chelsea lacked the will to win against Everton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth conversation regarding Chelsea's continued struggles under Mauricio Pochettino and assess the quality of his squad despite a multitude of injuries.
Spurs’ fluidity unlike anything we’ve seen before
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Spurs' dominant 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 16.
Do Man United need to rebuild from top to bottom?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Bournemouth's 3-0 win against Manchester United, and try to make sense of Erik ten Hag's struggles with his team.
Aston Villa were ‘fascinating’ to watch v. Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate over Aston Villa's "bigger picture" following their win over Arsenal at Villa Park.
USMNT Watch: Top plays from Matchweek 16
Relive all the top moments from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 16.
Golic: ‘It was egregious how offside’ Toney was
Mike Golic joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his reaction to the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills, which was marred with controversy.