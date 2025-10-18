Extended HLs: Fulham v. Arsenal Matchweek 8

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kyle Busch said that Jim Pohlman’s impact at JRM key in selecting him as crew chief
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michigan takes advantage of Washington turnovers, wins 24-7 after 18-point loss to USC
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kyle Busch said that Jim Pohlman’s impact at JRM key in selecting him as crew chief
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michigan takes advantage of Washington turnovers, wins 24-7 after 18-point loss to USC
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Arsenal Matchweek 8
October 18, 2025 02:50 PM
Relive full-match highlights from Arsenal's London derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 8.
Related Videos
01:55
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
01:13
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
02:00
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham
04:00
Yates reacts to Nottingham Forest sacking Ange
06:15
Arsenal’s defending proves too much for Fulham
01:25
Trossard nets Arsenal’s opener against Fulham
11:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 8
01:31
Mateta’s hat-trick for Palace against Bournemouth
15:58
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 8
11:40
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Wolves Matchweek 8
11:17
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Leeds United Matchweek 8
10:15
Extended HLs: Man City v. Everton Matchweek 8
01:51
Haaland continues incredible goal-scoring form
03:03
Mateta’s hat-trick brings Palace level at 3-3
01:52
Christie stuns Palace to give Bournemouth 3-2 lead
01:15
Krejci’s own goal gives Sunderland 2-0 lead
02:13
Welbeck powers Brighton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
01:31
Woltemade’s cheeky finish brings Newcastle level
01:40
Tchaouna’s worldie doubles Burnley’s lead v. Leeds
02:08
Mateta’s brace brings Palace level with Cherries
02:43
Mateta pulls one back for Palace v. Bournemouth
01:39
Haaland’s brace gives Man City 2-0 lead v. Everton
01:36
Haaland heads Man City 1-0 in front of Everton
01:28
Welbeck chips Pope to give Brighton lead
01:41
Kroupi’s brace doubles Bournemouth’s lead
01:29
Ugochukwu’s header puts Burnley in front of Leeds
01:50
Mukiele tucks away Sunderland’s opener v. Wolves
01:05
Kroupi heads Bournemouth in front of Palace
03:10
Forest sack Ange immediately after loss to Chelsea
13:42
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Chelsea MWK 8
Latest Clips
01:18
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
01:30
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
33
Marsh gives Michigan State the lead vs. Indiana
02:12
Williams Jr. extends for Indiana touchdown
03:12
Breaking down Cignetti’s massive extension
26:21
Robinson on players he emulates in his game
04:47
Gang discusses Storm King Match Play Invitational
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
06:25
Malinin sparkles in men’s short skate program
07:22
Levito finishes fourth at 2025 Grand Prix France
09:46
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
02:15
Chelsea down Forest, Ange’s future in doubt
47
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
01:25
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest
02:49
Chaos awaits in Talladega playoff race
57
Neto fires Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
01:21
Acheampong heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Forest
22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Spurs
02:05
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Thunder
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Knicks
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. 76ers
04:36
HLs: Notre Dame shuts out St. Lawrence
06:28
Casas breaks own 100m IM U.S. Open record
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue