MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Combine
NFL Combine 2024 risers and fallers: Payton Wilson, Chop Robinson among defensive standouts
SX Rd 08 2024 Daytona Riders lined up.jpg
Live Monster Energy Supercross Round 8 coverage from Daytona
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_240226.jpg
The Fountain of Youth Highlights a Day of Kentucky Derby Prep Races
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal3_240302.jpg
Digne lifts Aston Villa 3-2 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutgoal2_240302.jpg
Morris heads Luton Town level against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_lutgoal1_240302.jpg
Chong gives Luton Town hope against Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 27

March 2, 2024 12:51 PM
Relive Fulham's stunning victory over Brighton where the Cottagers put three past the Seagulls en route to securing three crucial points at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 27.
Up Next
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_240302.jpg
1:21
Digne lifts Aston Villa 3-2 in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutgoal2_240302.jpg
0:55
Morris heads Luton Town level against Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutgoal1_240302.jpg
0:56
Chong gives Luton Town hope against Aston Villa
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(110).png
2:23
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240302.jpg
1:01
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newwolites_240302.jpg
10:54
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nflivhlv2_240302__936363.jpg
11:45
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chebrehighlight_240302.jpg
12:20
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nflivdiscussion_240302.jpg
1:18
Liverpool needed ‘luck and drama’ to down Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evewhu_240302.jpg
12:22
Extended HLs: Everton v. West Ham Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvscpehl_240302.jpg
12:25
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace MWK 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv1nf0_240302.jpg
2:06
Nunez’s 99th-minute header puts Liverpool ahead
Now Playing