Extended HLs: Fulham v. Newcastle United MWK 5
Relive Fulham's four-goal thriller against Newcastle, where the Cottagers managed to hold off the Magpies to pick up all three points at home in Matchweek 5.
Will Arsenal be able to stifle Haaland, Man City?
Rebecca Lowe, Patrick Vieria, and the rest of the chaps preview tomorrow's Matchweek 5 blockbuster between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Etihad.
Vieria: Man United lack the ‘killer instinct’
Patrick Vieira sounds off on Manchester United's lack of an attacking presence in the second half against Crystal Palace in a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 5
Manchester United and Crystal Palace both had their fair share of chances, but neither side were able to break the deadlock as both teams settle for a share of the spoils at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 5.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
Brentford struck first within the opening seconds of the match, but Tottenham refused to go down without a fight and came from behind to tame the Bees in a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Ipswich Town MWK 5
Look back on full-match highlights from Southampton's Matchweek 5 showdown against fellow newly-promoted side Ipswich Town from St. Mary's Stadium.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 5
Things were looking bleak for Aston Villa, trailing 1-0 at the half to Wolves, but a late surge saw the Villans come from behind to snatch all three points in Matchweek 5.
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Everton MWK 5
For the third match in a row, Everton took the lead but couldn't hold onto it as a late Leicester City equalizer was enough for the Foxes to salvage a point at the King Power Stadium.
Duran taps in Aston Villa’s third against Wolves
Morgan Rogers picks out a wide open Jhon Duran in front of goal, who keeps his composure and tucks away Aston Villa's third goal of the second half against Wolves at Villa Park.
Benny the Bull crashes Vieira’s interview
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieria joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to discuss his experience in Chicago and what it was like to manage Crystal Palace before Benny the Bull crashes the set.
Aguilar: ‘Football saved my life’
Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who portrays Officer Dante Torres on NBC's drama series Chicago P.D., joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss his passion for the beautiful game.
Brown confident in Man United’s chances v. Palace
Tim Howard catches up with his former Manchester United teammate Wes Brown to discuss the vibe in Chicago at the Premier League Fan Fest, how Manchester United is looking under Erik ten Hag, and more.