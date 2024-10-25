 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate Canada
Skate Canada: Kaori Sakamoto tops short program; Alysa Liu makes Grand Prix return
AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice
Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
nbc_fnia_ceedeelamb_241025.jpg
Lamb talks holdout, carrying on Cowboys’ tradition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate Canada
Skate Canada: Kaori Sakamoto tops short program; Alysa Liu makes Grand Prix return
AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
“You gotta be … kidding me!” Christopher Bell discusses pain of losing in Las Vegas
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice
Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_differenceclip_241025.jpg
Lamb motivated by outside noise with Cowboys
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
nbc_fnia_ceedeelamb_241025.jpg
Lamb talks holdout, carrying on Cowboys’ tradition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Forest Matchweek 9

October 25, 2024 05:40 PM
A brace from Chris Wood proved to be the difference on the night for Nottingham Forest in a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 9.
Up Next
nbc_pl_arslivpreview_241025.jpg
1:36
Arsenal have something to prove against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chenewpreview_241025.jpg
1:47
Previewing Chelsea v. Newcastle in Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_woodintv_241025.jpg
1:36
Wood preaches consistency as Forest moves up table
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lfnfostudio_241025.jpg
2:15
Nottingham Forest punish Leicester City in 3-1 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_woodgoal2_241025.jpg
1:21
Wood heads Forest 3-1 ahead of Leicester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_woodgoal_241025.jpg
1:22
Wood blasts Forest 2-1 in front of Leicester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vardygoal_241025.jpg
1:07
Vardy equalizes for Leicester City v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_yatesgoal_241025.jpg
1:10
Yates drills Forest ahead of Leicester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241025.jpg
0:46
Lester shares origins of his Leicester City fandom
Now Playing
nbc_pst_arsenalliverpool_241024.jpg
12:05
Arsenal, Liverpool both look to make a statement
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwpart2v2_241022.jpg
21:26
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rmancityv2_241022.jpg
6:27
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
Now Playing