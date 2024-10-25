Watch Now
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Forest Matchweek 9
A brace from Chris Wood proved to be the difference on the night for Nottingham Forest in a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 9.
Arsenal have something to prove against Liverpool
Anna Jackson, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's blockbuster showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool in Matchweek 9.
Previewing Chelsea v. Newcastle in Matchweek 9
Anna Jackson, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe preview Chelsea's Matchweek 9 showdown against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
Wood preaches consistency as Forest moves up table
Chris Wood speaks to the media following his brace that led Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 win over Leicester City in Matchweek 9.
Nottingham Forest punish Leicester City in 3-1 win
Anna Jackson, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe react to Nottingham Forest's 3-1 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 9.
Wood heads Forest 3-1 ahead of Leicester City
A defensive miscue opens the door for Chris Wood to head Nottingham Forest 3-1 in front of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Wood blasts Forest 2-1 in front of Leicester City
Chris Wood turns, shoots, and gives Nottingham Forest a 2-1 lead over the Foxes with an outstanding finish in the second half at the King Power Stadium.
Vardy equalizes for Leicester City v. Forest
The Foxes get back level thanks to Jamie Vardy's well-taken finish from a cross to make it 1-1 against Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium.
Yates drills Forest ahead of Leicester City
Nottingham Forest takes the lead thanks to Ryan Yates' effort from distance to make it 1-0 against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Lester shares origins of his Leicester City fandom
Nashville's very own Brandon Lester describes his passion for Premier League football and his fandom for Leicester City.
Arsenal, Liverpool both look to make a statement
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview the high-stakes matchup between Arsenal and Liverpool in Matchweek 9, which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.
Arsenal show vulnerabilities against Bournemouth
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew examine Arsenal's discipline issues after William Saliba was sent off in a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in Matchweek 8.