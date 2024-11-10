Watch Now
Extended HLs: Forest v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
Nottingham Forest took the early lead but Newcastle rattled off three straight scores to pick up the victory in Matchweek 11.
Analyzing defensive mistakes from Chelsea, Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to break down the two "avoidable goals" during the London Derby between Chelsea and Arsenal in Matchweek 11.
Lowe Down: Man City are in a ‘dark place’
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 8, including her thoughts on Manchester City's outlook under Pep Guardiola, the draw in the London Derby and more.
PL Update: Chelsea and Arsenal duel to draw
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe recap an exciting day in the Premier League, breaking down the draw between Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham's loss to Ipswich Town and Manchester United's dominant win.
Arteta, Maresca discuss draw in Chelsea v. Arsenal
Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca each give their take on the draw between Chelsea and Arsenal in Matchweek 11, with Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe reacting to the result.
Neto, Cucurella react to draw v. Arsenal
Pedro Neto and Marc Cucurella discuss Chelsea's hard-fought draw against Arsenal, explaining what they took away from the latest London Derby.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
Despite chances to capitalize on each end, Chelsea and Arsenal dueled to a 1-1 draw in an intense match at Stamford Bridge, adding another chapter to the history of the London Derby.
Neto’s strike ties it up for Chelsea v. Arsenal
Pedro Neto ties it up for Chelsea against Arsenal with a strike from outside the box that gets the crowd at Stamford Bridge on its feet.
Martinelli goes near post to give Arsenal the lead
Gabriel Martinelli finishes near post to put Arsenal up 1-0 over Chelsea in the London Derby during Matchweek 11.
Havertz’s goal called back after VAR review
Kai Havertz appears to have put Arsenal up 1-0 against Chelsea before a VAR review rules him offside at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Leicester Matchweek 11
Manchester United took a first half lead and didn’t look back, as the Red Devils dominated Leicester City at Old Trafford in Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game as interim manager.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Ipswich Town MWK 11
Ipswich Town was able to go up 2-0 in the first half and hang on, stunning Tottenham at home in Matchweek 11.