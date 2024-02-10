 Skip navigation
21st World Aquatics Championships, Doha 2024
China runs the (Olympic) table at diving worlds
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-AND-GIANT SLALOM
Lara Gut-Behrami passes absent Mikaela Shiffrin in World Cup overall standings
nbc_smx_smxinep5630board_240209.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 6 in Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulbouehl_240210.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_240210.jpg
Johnson’s 96th-minute goal gives Spurs 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_brenttoneygoal_240210.jpg
Toney doubles Brentford’s lead against Wolves

21st World Aquatics Championships, Doha 2024
China runs the (Olympic) table at diving worlds
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-AND-GIANT SLALOM
Lara Gut-Behrami passes absent Mikaela Shiffrin in World Cup overall standings
nbc_smx_smxinep5630board_240209.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 6 in Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Blades Matchweek 24

February 10, 2024 12:17 PM
Relive Sheffield United's upset win over Luton Town where VAR played a major role in the final outcome at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 24.
Up Next
nbc_pl_fulbouehl_240210.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_240210.jpg
1:42
Johnson’s 96th-minute goal gives Spurs 2-1 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brenttoneygoal_240210.jpg
1:28
Toney doubles Brentford’s lead against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livbur_nunezgoal_240210.jpg
2:51
Nunez’s header gives Liverpool 3-1 lead v. Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shusouzagoal_240210.jpg
1:49
Souza drills Blades 3-1 in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totsarrgoal_240210.jpg
1:18
Sarr equalizes for Tottenham against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_munizsecondgoal_240210.jpg
1:35
Muniz’s brace gives Fulham 3-1 lead v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutgoalmorris_240210.jpg
1:51
Morris’ penalty gives Luton Town hope v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_senesigoal_240210.jpg
1:33
Senesi pulls one back for Bournemouth v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livbur_diazgoal_240210.jpg
2:51
Diaz taps in Liverpool’s go-ahead goal v. Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_munizgoal_240210.jpg
1:18
Muniz slots home Fulham’s second v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livbur_osheagoal_240210.jpg
1:27
O’Shea’s puts Burnley level v. Liverpool
Now Playing