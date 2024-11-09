 Skip navigation
Top News

Dillon Curtis 01.jpg
Kicker Dillon Curtis Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
J'Zavien Currence 01.jpg
Defensive Back J’Zavien Currence Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kiotti Armstrong 01.jpg
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241109.jpg
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
nbc_cfb_minntdmajor_241109.jpg
Brosmer connects with Major for wide-open TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Dillon Curtis 01.jpg
Kicker Dillon Curtis Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
J'Zavien Currence 01.jpg
Defensive Back J’Zavien Currence Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kiotti Armstrong 01.jpg
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241109.jpg
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
nbc_cfb_minntdmajor_241109.jpg
Brosmer connects with Major for wide-open TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Wolves v. Southampton Matchweek 11

November 9, 2024 12:33 PM
Wolves picked up their first win of the Premier League season by knocking off Southampton at Molineux Stadium in Matchweek 11.
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
1:36
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241109.jpg
1:31
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_241109.jpg
1:20
Haaland breaks free and scores Man City’s opener
BrentBourn.jpg
13:47
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 11
FulPalace.jpg
12:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 11
nbc_pl_whueve_241109.jpg
10:23
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_241109.jpg
1:34
Wilson stays hot with late goal v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_cpredcard1_241109.jpg
1:32
Kamada shown red card after dangerous challenge
nbc_pl_bregoal3_241109.jpg
1:16
Wissa’s second goal gives Brentford the lead
nbc_pl_wolgoalcunha_241109.jpg
2:02
Cunha’s screamer doubles Wolves’ lead
nbc_pl_bregoal2_241109.jpg
0:49
Damsgaard scores on tough angle to tie match
nbc_pl_bougoal2_241109.jpg
1:03
Kluivert’s crafty score gives Bournemouth the lead
