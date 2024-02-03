Watch Now
Extended HLs: Blades v. Aston Villa MWK 23
Look back on Aston Villa's rout of Sheffield United, where Villa had five different goal scorers in a five-goal victory over the Blades at Bramall Lane.
Up Next
Is Arsenal v. Liverpool a ‘must-win’ for Gunners?
Is Arsenal v. Liverpool a 'must-win' for Gunners?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview the Matchweek 23 showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool where title hopes may be hanging in the balance for the Gunners.
PL Update: NEW, LUT engage in eight-goal thriller
PL Update: NEW, LUT engage in eight-goal thriller
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a chaotic Saturday where Luton Town and Newcastle drew in a gripping eight-goal affair, Aston Villa dominated Sheffield United, Brighton downed Crystal Palace, and more.
Wilder: Blades ‘let down’ our fans v. Aston Villa
Wilder: Blades 'let down' our fans v. Aston Villa
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder laments his team's performance in a 5-0 blowout loss to Aston Villa at Bramall Lane.
Watkins pleased with Villa’s ‘massive win’ v. SHU
Watkins pleased with Villa's 'massive win' v. SHU
Ollie Watkins reacts to Aston Villa's 5-0 pummeling of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 23.
Postecoglou disappointed Spurs dropped points
Postecoglou disappointed Spurs dropped points
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou details what went wrong for Spurs against Everton, where his side dropped points in injury time after leading 2-1.
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed by a better team’
Hodgson: Palace were 'outplayed by a better team'
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson speaks to the media following his side's lackluster performance against Brighton.
Emery: Aston Villa were ‘clinical’ against Blades
Emery: Aston Villa were 'clinical' against Blades
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reflects on his team's impressive performance against Sheffield United, where his side won 5-0 at Bramall Lane.
Aston Villa ‘bounce back’ against Sheffield United
Aston Villa 'bounce back' against Sheffield United
Peter Drury and Lee Dixon join Rebecca Lowe to share their main takeaways from Aston Villa's dominant 5-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United ‘not competitive’ in PL this year
Sheffield United 'not competitive' in PL this year
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Aston Villa's 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United, and lament the Blades' uninspired performance in front of their fans at Bramall Lane.
Moreno’s volley gives Villa 5-0 lead v. Blades
Moreno's volley gives Villa 5-0 lead v. Blades
Aston Villa pick up right where they left off in the first half as Alex Moreno volleys Villa 5-0 in front of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Tielemans rockets Villa to 4-0 lead v. Blades
Tielemans rockets Villa to 4-0 lead v. Blades
The rout is on as Your Tielemans unleashes a ferocious strike that gives Aston Villa a 4-0 lead against Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.