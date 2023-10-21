Watch Now
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 9
Relive a thrilling four-goal battle between Chelsea and Arsenal, where the Gunners fired back late to salvage a point at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
Maguire reacts to Sir Bobby Charlton’s death
Maguire reacts to Sir Bobby Charlton's death
Harry Maguire joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps following his man of the match performance for Manchester United against Sheffield United, and shares his thoughts on the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton.
Man United ‘nowhere near’ contention despite win
Man United 'nowhere near' contention despite win
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard evaluate Manchester United's performance in their 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Sheffield Utd v. Man Utd Matchweek 9
Extended HLs: Sheffield Utd v. Man Utd Matchweek 9
A superb strike from Diogo Dalot provided the difference for Manchester United in a hard-fought win against Sheffield United.
Dalot’s golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
Dalot's golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
A bit of magic from Diogo Dalot was enough to find the back of the net and give Manchester United a 2-1 lead over Sheffield United late in the second half.
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades
Scott McTominay scores his third goal in two his last two matches for Manchester United as he gives his side an early 1-0 lead over Sheffield United.
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. Man United
McBurnie's penalty puts Blades level v. Man United
Scott McTominay's handball results in a penalty following a VAR check, and Oli McBurnie converts from the penalty spot to put Sheffield United level at 1-1 against Manchester United.
Guardiola details significance of win v. Brighton
Guardiola details significance of win v. Brighton
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains how his side was able to control the match against a difficult Brighton side in Matchweek 9.
Man United, Blades pay respect to Charlton
Man United, Blades pay respect to Charlton
Ahead of their Matchweek 9 clash, Manchester United and Sheffield United take a moment to honor the life of the late Sir Bobby Charlton.
Ten Hag, Heckingbottom honor Charlton’s legacy
Ten Hag, Heckingbottom honor Charlton's legacy
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom share their thoughts on the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.
Rice: Arsenal showed ‘character’ against Chelsea
Rice: Arsenal showed 'character' against Chelsea
Declan Rice speaks to the media following Arsenal's dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Klopp reflects on ‘emotional’ Merseyside Derby
Klopp reflects on 'emotional' Merseyside Derby
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp assesses his team's performance against Everton in a hotly-contested Merseyside Derby.