MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 Big Ten Women's Basketball Championships
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Ciezki scores 22, Indiana women rally from 20-point deficit, beat Nebraska at Big Ten tourney
Basketball: Unrivaled:Semi-Finals Breeze BC vs Mist BC
WNBA executive committee meets, Stewart says players still unified amid CBA talks

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_soccer_uswcan_260304.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinillinoishl_260304.jpg
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2026 Big Ten Women's Basketball Championships
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Ciezki scores 22, Indiana women rally from 20-point deficit, beat Nebraska at Big Ten tourney
Basketball: Unrivaled:Semi-Finals Breeze BC vs Mist BC
WNBA executive committee meets, Stewart says players still unified amid CBA talks

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_soccer_uswcan_260304.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinillinoishl_260304.jpg
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hurzeler criticizes Arsenal for time wasting

March 4, 2026 06:27 PM
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler does not mince words on his thoughts on Arsenal's tactics during a 1-0 win for the Gunners at the Amex.

nbc_pl_carrick_260304.jpg
03:04
Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ after loss
nbc_pl_osula_260304.jpg
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
nbc_pl_newreview_260304.jpg
05:25
Ten-man Newcastle stun Man United in dramatic win
nbc_pl_tworobsseskov3_260301.jpg
03:04
Sesko thriving for Manchester United under Carrick
replacement_raya.jpg
01:27
Raya shows up in big moments for Arsenal
nbc_pl_timber_260301.jpg
04:22
Timber walks through Arsenal’s winner v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_carrickint_260301.jpg
30
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
nbc_pl_Roseniorint_260301.jpg
04:57
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
nbc_pl_artetaint_260301.jpg
05:01
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_reeseint_260301.jpg
02:51
James reacts to Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_260301.jpg
03:58
‘Outstanding’ Arsenal outlast 10-man Chelsea
GettyImages-2262356862.jpg
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
nbc_pl_pep_260228.jpg
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
nbc_pl_studioreax_260228.jpg
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
nbc_pl_2robrosenior_260224.jpg
08:24
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
nbc_pl_2robtammy_260224.jpg
03:51
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
nbc_pl_2robspepv2_260224.jpg
11:55
Man City ‘are in this’ Premier League title race
nbc_pl_2robsmacallister_260224.jpg
04:04
Liverpool were ‘really sloppy’ in win over Forest
nbc_pl_2robsezev2_260224.jpg
13:33
Takeaways from Arsenal’s bounce-back win v. Spurs
nbc_pl_genxarsenalattack_260224.jpg
11:13
Examining Arsenal’s improvements against Spurs
nbc_pl_genxhaaland_260224.jpg
06:12
Analyzing City’s tactical tweak to utilize Haaland
nbc_pl_genxspursattack_260224.jpg
05:13
Spurs ‘lack of quality’ evident against Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260222.jpg
02:55
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260222.jpg
02:56
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
nbc_pl_jpwgyokeresintv_260222.jpg
04:08
Gyokeres reflects on ‘great day’ at Spurs
nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
58
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_pl_oreillyintv_260221.jpg
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
nbc_pl_2robbiesdyche_260213.jpg
06:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
nbc_pl_2robbiesfrank_260213.jpg
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON

nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_soccer_uswcan_260304.jpg
07:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinillinoishl_260304.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_greenpostgameintv_260304.jpg
01:08
Green: Illinois made big-time plays vs. Wisconsin
nbc_soccer_uswgoalone_260304.jpg
01:20
Sentnor knocks in USWNT’s first goal vs. Canada
nbc_pl_plupdate_260304.jpg
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
nbc_wcbb_iuvneb_2600304.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana rallies to beat Nebraska
nbc_wcbb_iuvnebpostgame_260304.jpg
07:45
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
nbc_iuvneb_postgameintviucoach_260304.jpg
01:33
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska
nbc_dlb_mikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
08:40
Do NFL players need tough coach to be successful?
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260304.jpg
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_260304.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_fulwhuhls_260304.jpg
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_mcnottlites_260304.jpg
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260304.jpg
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
nbc_pl_chegoalone_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_joaohatty_260304.jpg
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_coldpalmer_260304.jpg
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoaltwo_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
nbc_pl_cheavfc_260304.jpg
11:43
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_mcsemenyogoal_260304.jpg
01:19
Semenyo volleys Man City in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsvbha_260304.jpg
08:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Arsenal Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal1_260304.jpg
01:22
Saka’s deflected shot gives Arsenal lead