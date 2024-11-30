 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano
Jordan Stolz’s speed skating streaks are getting historic after more World Cup wins
JuJu Watkins, Candace Parker
For JuJu Watkins, when one door closes, another one opens
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SUI-DOWNHILL
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal3_241130.jpg
Kluivert puts Bournemouth 3-1 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_241130.jpg
Kerkez rockets Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_241130.jpg
Kluivert’s penalty gives Cherries lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano
Jordan Stolz’s speed skating streaks are getting historic after more World Cup wins
JuJu Watkins, Candace Parker
For JuJu Watkins, when one door closes, another one opens
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SUI-DOWNHILL
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal3_241130.jpg
Kluivert puts Bournemouth 3-1 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_241130.jpg
Kerkez rockets Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_241130.jpg
Kluivert’s penalty gives Cherries lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Buonanotte nets Leicester City's opener v. Bees

November 30, 2024 10:44 AM
Jamie Vardy's extra effort sets up Facundo Buonanotte in front of goal for a simple finish to give the Foxes a 1-0 lead over Brentford.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bougoal3_241130.jpg
2:03
Kluivert puts Bournemouth 3-1 in front of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_241130.jpg
0:51
Kerkez rockets Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_241130.jpg
2:01
Kluivert’s penalty gives Cherries lead over Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_241130.jpg
0:58
Strand Larsen heads Wolves level v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ruuddiscussion_241130.jpg
3:28
Why van Nistelrooy is ‘an odd fit’ at Leicester
Now Playing
nbc_pl_martinintv_241129_copy.jpg
4:05
Martin frustrated with disallowed goal v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_241129.jpg
10:15
PL Update: Brighton, Saints settle for draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_hurzelerintv_241129.jpg
2:49
Hurzeler: Brighton punished against Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nogoaldiscussion_241129.jpg
3:41
Reacting to Saints’ controversial disallowed goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavssou_241129.jpg
11:58
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Southampton MWK 13
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavssousecondgoal_241129.jpg
1:19
Downes nets Southampton level at 1-1 with Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavssoufirstgoal_241129.jpg
1:06
Mitoma heads Brighton 1-0 ahead of Southampton
Now Playing