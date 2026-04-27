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Fan Fest is 'one of the most amazing experiences'
April 27, 2026 02:42 PM
Twin brothers Ike and Chidi Onyeador detail the origins of their Premier League fandom and discuss what it was like growing up with siblings who cheered on rival teams.
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