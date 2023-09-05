Watch Now
Ferguson in 'perfect place' for career to blossom
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Julien Laurens marvel at 18-year-old Evan Ferguson's hat trick against Newcastle and debate what's next for the teenage Brighton starlet.
Man United remind everyone how far behind they are
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Julien Laurens compare what they saw from Manchester United and Arsenal and discuss how the Gunners were a cut above the visitors in quality and mentality.
Can Son be Tottenham’s primary goal scorer?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Julien Laurens dive into Heung-min Son's hat trick against Burnley and debate whether the new Tottenham captain can step up to become Spurs' new focal point in front of goal.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 4 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 4 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Arsenal lead PL in ‘vibes’ entering int’l break
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Julien Laurens discuss Arsenal's massive mental boost from their dramatic late win against Manchester United.
Brighton ‘brushed Newcastle away’ in dominant win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Newcastle's poor performance in a loss against Brighton, and share what they really enjoyed about watching Brighton play.
How Arsenal prevailed in win over Man United
Leon Osman and Glenn Murray provide an in-depth analysis into Arsenal's thrilling 3-1 victory over Manchester United in Matchweek 4.
Tottenham feels like a ‘totally different’ club
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's eye-opening victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, and discuss just how impressive Spurs have been under Ange Postecoglou.
Forest proving to be a formidable side to face
Leon Osman, Glenn Murray, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Nottingham Forest's dynamic attack and break down how Steve Cooper has built a competitive squad.
PL RAW: West Ham survive scare against Luton Town
Relive the first-ever Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, where West Ham United outlasted Luton Town to secure a crucial three points.
Liverpool ‘really good, really easy’ against Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Liverpool's impressive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield.
Chelsea took ‘a backwards step’ in loss to Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight several standout individual performances for Nottingham Forest in their win over Chelsea, and take a closer look into Chelsea's lackluster performance.
Can any team rival City for Premier League title?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 5-1 win over Fulham in Matchweek 4 and discuss the likelihood of any team being able to compete with City for the Premier League title this season.