Fernandes saves the day for Man United v. Fulham
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's narrow win over Fulham, where Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time winner was enough to secure three points for the Red Devils at Craven Cottage.
Fernandes lifts Man United ahead of Fulham
Bruno Fernandes steps up for Manchester United when they needed him the most as he finds the bottom corner of the Fulham in stoppage time to give the Red Devils a late 1-0 lead.
Welch makes history as PL fourth official
Rebecca Welch makes Premier League history as the first female fourth official ahead of Fulham v. Manchester United in Matchweek 11.
Report: Erik ten Hag on ‘thin ice’ at Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United following reports of his job being in jeopardy.
Top 25 Premier League goals: October 2023
From Leandro Trossard's finish from Bukayo Saka's cross to an Eddie Nketiah screamer, here are the 25 best Premier League goals from the month of October.
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW11
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 9 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Could Spurs spell doom for Chelsea, Pochettino?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look ahead to Mauricio Pochettino's return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Chelsea visit Premier League leaders Spurs.
Newcastle-Arsenal could be the game of the season
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards can't wait to watch Newcastle and Arsenal go head-to-head in an unmissable atmosphere at St. James' Park.
Should ten Hag move on from Manchester United?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards dissect Erik ten Hag's recent comments and his future at Old Trafford amid Manchester United's latest crisis.
Top goals, skills, saves: Matchweek 10 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 10 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL RAW: Manchester City rout Manchester United
Soak in the sights and sounds from Old Trafford, where Erling Haaland and Manchester City silenced the Manchester United faithful in a dominant victory.
Detailing City’s ‘total dominance’ v. Man United
Matt Holland and Karen Carney take a closer look at Manchester City's tactical approach in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.