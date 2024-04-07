Watch Now
Former Packer Crosby discusses Liverpool fandom
Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby joins the 2 Robbies at the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville to discuss his footy fandom, and his love for Liverpool.
Newgarden explains love for Liverpool
Josef Newgarden joins the 2 Robbies to discuss his Liverpool fandom, his experiences in IndyCar, and his love for Nashville.
Klopp offers advice to Titans’ Callahan
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares some advice to first-time NFL head coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans.
Rooney previews Manchester United v. Liverpool
Tim Howard catches up with former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney to preview the Red Devils' showdown against Liverpool in Matchweek 31.
Moon discusses preparation for 2024 Paris Olympics
Olympic gold medalist Katie Moon joins Rebecca Lowe to preview the 2024 Paris Olympics and discuss her preparation to go for gold in the pol vault this summer.
King: Postecoglou has turned Tottenham around
Former Tottenham defender Ledley King joins the 2 Robbies to discuss his role as a Spurs ambassador, discusses Ange Postecoglou's influence at the club, and more.
Babel: Why Liverpool can win the Premier League
Former Premier League striker Ryan Babel joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss new reality show on Peacock, preview Liverpool's showdown against Manchester United, and more.
PL Update: Arsenal down Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and the 2 Robbies recap a busy Saturday in the Premier League, where Arsenal took care of business against Brighton, Manchester City beat Crystal Palace, and more.
Reacting to Arsenal’s impressive win over Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Alan Shearer, and the 2 Robbies share their thoughts on the Premier League title race following Arsenal's win over Brighton.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brighton Matchweek 31
Arsenal take care of business against Brighton and secure three points at the Amex to go one point clear of Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
Brighton give away possession at the worst possible moment as Leandro Trossard sprints toward the Seagulls' goal and slots home the Gunners' third of the match.
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton
The Gunners take a two-goal lead thanks to Kai Havertz's tap in against Brighton at the Amex.