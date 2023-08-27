Watch Now
Foster reduces Burnley's deficit to Aston Villa
Lyle Foster erases Aston Villa's bid for a clean sheet at the start of the second half to make it 2-1 as Burnley mounts their comeback.
Ornstein: Chelsea looking to loan out Lukaku
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the latest news and reports surrounding Chelsea's transfer window, including possible deals for Romelu Lukaku and Marc Cucurella.
Ornstein reports on Salah’s future at Liverpool
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the latest news and reports surrounding Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool as Saudi club Al-Ittihad continues to pursue him.
Cash doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Burnley
Matty Cash's second goal of the first half gives Aston Villa a two-goal cushion against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Cash’s sliding effort gives Villa lead v. Burnley
Matty Cash fully extends himself at the far post to slot home Aston Villa's opener against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Reports: Salah’s ‘last game’ will be v. Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on reports coming out of Saudi Arabia that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will play his last game for the club on Sunday against Newcastle.
PL Update: West Ham derail Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a busy Saturday in the Premier League, including West Ham United's impressive win at Brighton and 10-men Fulham's back-and-forth affair with Arsenal.
De Zerbi: Brighton were ‘unlucky’ against West Ham
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi breaks down his side's 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the Amex.
Moyes shares takeaways from win over Brighton
West Ham United manager David Moyes shares his key takeaways from his side's incredible 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Amex.
Antonio details West Ham’s tactics v. Brighton
Michail Antonio discusses how West Ham United had success against a dangerous Brighton side in a 3-1 win.
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Brighton 1
Brighton's hot start to the 2023-24 Premier League season came to a screeching halt against West Ham United, who made the most of their opportunities to pick up three points away from home.
Antonio slots home West Ham’s third v. Brighton
West Ham United fans are in dream land as Michail Antonio's effort gives the Hammers a commanding 3-0 lead over Brighton.