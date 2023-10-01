Watch Now
Frank: Brentford 'clearly should've won' v. Forest
Brentford manager Thomas Frank reflects on his side's draw against 10-men Nottingham Forest and discusses his issues with the officiating on the day.
Lowe Down: Aston Villa’s ceiling ‘is very high’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 7, including Aston Villa's potential to win silverware, Erik ten Hag's future with Man United, and the future of VAR.
PL Update: 10-men Forest salvage draw v. Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's action in the Premier League, where 10-men Nottingham Forest battle back to draw against Brentford at City Ground despite some controversial officiating.
Turner: ‘I’m glad VAR didn’t intervene’ on foul
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to recap his side's draw against Brentford and discuss the controversial no-call in his penalty box.
Did Turner get away with potential penalty?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Nottingham Forest's draw with Brentford and debate over the controversial no-call where Matt Turner brought down Yoane Wissa in the box.
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 1
Watch as 10-men Nottingham Forest battle back to salvage a point against Brentford in a cagey affair from the City Ground.
Domínguez equalizes for 10-men Forest v. Brentford
A few minutes after Brentford's go-ahead goal, Nicolas Domínguez's header floats into the back of the net to give 10-men Nottingham Forest an equalizer in the second half.
Norgaard heads Brentford 1-0 in front of Forest
Following Moussa Niakhate's sending off, Nottingham Forest find themselves down a goal as well after Christian Norgaard's header off a free kick.
Niakhate sent off after VAR review v. Brentford
Nottingham Forest are down to 10 men against Brentford following Moussa Niakhate's dangerous tackle on Yoane Wissa.
Sancho should follow ten Hag’s ‘code of conduct’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, and Robbie Earle unveil a brand new segment, where Mustoe and Earle debate over Jadon Sancho's situation with Erik ten Hag and Manchester United.
Mustoe: VAR at ‘lowest point’ in Premier League
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth discussion about the gigantic human error involved in VAR's role in Tottenham's controversial win over Liverpool in Matchweek 7.
Ten Hag: Poor decisions plagued Man Utd v. Palace
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag assesses his team's performance following a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.