 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Madison Chock, Evan Bates extend U.S. ice dance streak to 15 years at Skate America
2023 TOYOTA U.S. Figure Skating Championships - Day 2
Amber Glenn becomes sixth U.S. woman to land triple Axel
ZOZO Championship - Final Round
FedExCup Fall: Hossler all but locks up Next 10 spot

Top Clips

nbc_pl_trossardjpwintv_231022.JPG
Trossard happy Arsenal is keeping ‘everyone fed’
nbc_nfl_macjonespresser_231022.jpg
Jones: Win over Bills was ‘a crumb’ to build on
nbc_nas_larsoninterview_231022.jpg
Larson upset with himself after Blaney cross up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Madison Chock, Evan Bates extend U.S. ice dance streak to 15 years at Skate America
2023 TOYOTA U.S. Figure Skating Championships - Day 2
Amber Glenn becomes sixth U.S. woman to land triple Axel
ZOZO Championship - Final Round
FedExCup Fall: Hossler all but locks up Next 10 spot

Top Clips

nbc_pl_trossardjpwintv_231022.JPG
Trossard happy Arsenal is keeping ‘everyone fed’
nbc_nfl_macjonespresser_231022.jpg
Jones: Win over Bills was ‘a crumb’ to build on
nbc_nas_larsoninterview_231022.jpg
Larson upset with himself after Blaney cross up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Gallagher hopes to inspire 'fighting spirit'

October 22, 2023 05:30 PM
Conor Gallagher reflects on wearing the captain's armband for Chelsea in their 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Arsenal.
Up Next
nbc_pl_trossardjpwintv_231022.JPG
3:41
Trossard happy Arsenal is keeping ‘everyone fed’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_231022.jpg
5:10
Lowe Down: England loses icon in Charlton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_231022.jpg
6:47
PL Update: Villa make a statement against West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totpreview_231022.jpg
3:08
Neville: ‘Jury is still out’ on Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wardprowseintv_231022.jpg
1:36
Ward-Prowse explains loss to Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_231022.jpg
4:57
Watkins details Villa’s lofty ambitions this year
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_231022.jpg
13:22
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlwhuanalysis_231022.jpg
0:59
Aston Villa has ‘something special’ happening
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_231022.jpg
1:08
Bailey’s splendid finish makes it 4-1 for Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_231022.jpg
1:55
Watkins blasts Villa 3-1 in front of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal1_231022.jpg
1:03
Bowen gets West Ham on the board v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlpenandgoal_231022.jpg
2:27
Luiz’s penalty doubles Villa’s lead over West Ham
Now Playing