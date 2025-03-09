 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20-million purse
Syndication: The Enquirer
2025 Fantasy Preview: Hunter Greene
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jared Jones

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_250309.jpg
Tavernier tucks away Bournemouth’s opener v. Spurs
nbc_pl_ornsteinmun_250309.jpg
Ornstein: Man United promote Vivell
nbc_pl_ornsteinars_250309.jpg
Arsenal finalizing Berta as new sporting director

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20-million purse
Syndication: The Enquirer
2025 Fantasy Preview: Hunter Greene
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jared Jones

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_250309.jpg
Tavernier tucks away Bournemouth’s opener v. Spurs
nbc_pl_ornsteinmun_250309.jpg
Ornstein: Man United promote Vivell
nbc_pl_ornsteinars_250309.jpg
Arsenal finalizing Berta as new sporting director

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Neville: Manchester United 'are in trouble'

March 9, 2025 09:38 AM
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview Manchester United v. Arsenal and explains why protests outside of Old Trafford continue to dominate headlines.