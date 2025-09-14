Gary Neville previews Man City v. Man United derby

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kurtz hits 493-foot grand slam, longest MLB homer this season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers put All-Star catcher Will Smith on 10-day injured list with bruised right hand
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oblique Seville wins 100m world title, puts Jamaica back on top of men’s sprinting
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Ugochukwu sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kurtz hits 493-foot grand slam, longest MLB homer this season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers put All-Star catcher Will Smith on 10-day injured list with bruised right hand
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oblique Seville wins 100m world title, puts Jamaica back on top of men’s sprinting
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Ugochukwu sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Gary Neville previews Man City v. Man United derby
September 14, 2025 08:52 AM
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview this weekend's Manchester Derby at the Etihad with both United and City desperate to pick up all three points in Matchweek 4.
Related Videos
01:00
Ugochukwu sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool
05:46
Report: City’s 115 charges could be resolved soon
06:41
Slot explains Isak’s absence from squad v. Burnley
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
01:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
05:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
04:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs
01:22
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur in front of West Ham
10:49
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brighton Matchweek 4
09:25
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leeds Matchweek 4
11:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 4
08:14
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v, Sunderland MWK 4
08:24
Extended HLs: Everton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 4
01:11
Gudmundsson’s own goal gives Fulham late lead
03:02
Semenyo’s penalty gives Bournemouth lead
01:15
Mitoma heads Brighton level with Bournemouth
01:32
Woltemade powers Newcastle in front of Wolves
01:24
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton
09:30
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest MWK 4
03:09
Arsenal cruise to ‘impressive’ victory over Forest
01:19
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Forest
01:27
Eze spots Gyokeres to double Arsenal’s lead
Latest Clips
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
01:07
Hammaker set up well for finals in Las Vegas
05:07
Allman outclasses field for first world title
09:28
Sha’Carri in final on time; Jefferson-Wooden leads
54
Rory drains long putt for eagle on 18 at BMW PGA
03:48
Paulino wins 400m heat, sets fourth-fastest time
04:43
McLaughlin-Levrone reaches 400m semis at worlds
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings
02:12
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
04:16
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
05:27
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
14:54
HLs: Texas A&M defeats Notre Dame in classic
54
Tomac ‘still in the hunt’ after third place finish
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
01:00
J. Lawrence recaps ‘hectic’ Moto 2 in St. Louis
47
H. Lawrence hoping Round 2 win bonus hits soon
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
04:54
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
04:01
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
11:51
What riders said after SMX Playoffs in St. Louis
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
47
Elko: A&M took the ‘next step’ in win vs. ND
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
02:08
Boerkircher brings in game-winner for Texas A&M
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue