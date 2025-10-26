 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
Australia beats United States to win LPGA’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
What to watch for in today’s Martinsville Cup playoff race on NBC and Peacock

Top Clips

GettyImages-2242447760_copy.jpg
Arsenal ‘the hungriest’ team in the Premier League
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251025.jpg
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
nbc_rtf_bamasc_251025.jpg
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
Australia beats United States to win LPGA’s Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying
What to watch for in today’s Martinsville Cup playoff race on NBC and Peacock

Top Clips

GettyImages-2242447760_copy.jpg
Arsenal ‘the hungriest’ team in the Premier League
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251025.jpg
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
nbc_rtf_bamasc_251025.jpg
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Neville: Liverpool enduring 'sobering' start

October 26, 2025 09:39 AM
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to share his reaction to being named to the Premier League Hall of Fame, Liverpool's loss to Brentford on Saturday, Manchester United's recent form, and more.

Related Videos

GettyImages-2242447760_copy.jpg
03:59
Arsenal ‘the hungriest’ team in the Premier League
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintrv3_251025.jpg
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
nbc_pl_slottintv_251025_copy.jpg
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
GettyImages-2242941942_copy.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
GettyImages-2243276212_copy.jpg
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
01:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
05:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251025.jpg
01:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251025.jpg
01:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchintrv2_251025_copy.jpg
03:38
Amorim: Manchester United ‘are improving’
nbc_pl_mubhav2_251025.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brighton Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251025.jpg
01:18
Ouattara volleys Brentford 1-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_251025.jpg
01:37
Cunha overjoyed with first goal for Man United
nbc_pl_mubhapostgame_251025.jpg
01:58
Man United ‘feels different’ after 4-2 win
nbc_pl_mugoal4v2_251025.jpg
01:24
Mbeumo rockets Man United 4-2 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251025.jpg
42
Kostoulas heads Brighton within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251025.jpg
51
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
nbc_pl_mugoal3v2_251025.jpg
01:25
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_newvfulv2_251025.jpg
10:06
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Fulham Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_mugoal2v2_251025.jpg
01:06
Casemiro’s deflected shot doubles Man Utd’s lead
nbc_pl_mugoal1v3_251025.jpg
01:27
Cunha curls Manchester United ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sunheroesintvv2_251025.jpg
01:57
Sunderland showed ‘a lot of character’ v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chesun_251025.jpg
10:58
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Sunderland Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_chesunpostgame_251025.jpg
01:55
Reactions from Sunderland’s shock win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251025.jpg
02:00
Guimaraes’ 90th-minute strike gives Newcastle lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251025.jpg
01:48
Talbi stuns Chelsea with 93rd-minute winner
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251025.jpg
01:26
Lukic heads Fulham level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251025.jpg
01:05
Murphy’s press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251025.jpg
01:18
Isidor equalizes for Sunderland against Chelsea

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251025.jpg
02:10
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
nbc_rtf_bamasc_251025.jpg
01:50
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina
nbc_rtf_indyiowawash_251025.jpg
03:31
Indiana and Iowa put up dominant Week 9 showings
nbc_rtf_accg5race_251025.jpg
05:11
Unpacking the ACC’s chaotic playoff picture
nbc_rtf_olemissou_251025.jpg
02:48
Can Ole Miss be trusted down the stretch?
nbc_rtf_vandymizzou_251025.jpg
03:38
Vanderbilt continues to look like legit contender
nbc_golf_brennansoundreaxv3_251025.jpg
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
nbc_b1g_washvill_251015.jpg
04:50
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
nbc_nba_phxvsden_251025.jpg
01:50
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
nbc_cfb_sherrone_moore_intrv_251025v2.jpg
45
Moore reflects on ‘complete win’ vs. MSU
HlsMichiganMichStatMPX.jpg
08:00
Highlights: Michigan wears down Michigan State
nbc_cfb_michgian_td_4thq_251025.jpg
56
Marshall rips off 56-yard TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_nba_indvsmem_251025.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win
nbc_cfb_michgian_st_td2_251025.jpg
03:19
Marsh sets up Tullis’ touchdown vs. Michigan
nbc_golf_penske_251025.jpg
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
nbc_nba_chavsphi_251025.jpg
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
MPXHaynesTD2.jpg
48
Haynes scores second touchdown against MSU
nbc_nas_xfinitymville_251025.jpg
10:00
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_nba_okcvsatl_251025.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
nbc_cfb_michigan_td2_251025.jpg
45
Haynes extends Michigan’s lead vs. Michigan State
nbc_nba_chivsorl_251025.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
nbc_cfb_playpff_teams_half_251025v2.jpg
02:54
Analyzing Big Ten CFP contenders
ChilesTDMIchigan.jpg
01:41
Chiles powers in to get MSU on the board vs. UM
nbc_cfb_michigan_td1_251025.jpg
50
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
nbc_hockey_notredame_251025.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free