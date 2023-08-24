Watch Now
Goals galore for Liverpool vs. Newcastle?
Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards break down Liverpool vs. Newcastle in Premier League Matchweek 3 and why the match should be a high-scoring affair.
Arsenal should be ‘comfortable’ against Fulham
Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards break down Arsenal vs. Fulham in Matchweek 3 and how the Gunners can push Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Mitoma’s solo goal headlines top plays in MW2
Joe Prince-Wright analyzes the brilliance behind Kaoru Mitoma's breathtaking solo effort, Pape Matar Sarr's first Tottenham goal and more Premier League highlights that caught his eye in Matchweek 2.
Selfish midfield play exposing Man Utd, Casemiro
Leon Osman and Tim Sherwood dive into Manchester United's early struggles, as Erik ten Hag's men have failed to control the match in either of their opening two fixtures.
Diving into Postecoglou, Spurs’ ‘fearless’ tactics
Leon Osman and Tim Sherwood analyze how Ange Postecoglou's frenetic style shone through in Tottenham's impressive 2-0 win against Manchester United.
How Foden can ‘announce himself’ in KDB’s absence
Leon Osman, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior study Phil Foden's game and how the budding superstar can help fill the boots of Manchester City's injured midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 2 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 2 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 2 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL Update: Arsenal grind out win at Crystal Palace
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham and Robbie Mustoe break down how Arsenal were able to overcome adversity in their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s character against Palace
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace and shares his frustrations with the refereeing decisions.
Hodgson: Arsenal’s penalty v. Palace was ‘harsh’
Roy Hodgson shares his thoughts following Crystal Palace's 1-0 loss to 10-men Arsenal at home.
Rice shares takeaways from Arsenal’s win v. Palace
Declan Rice explains why it was a "massive relief" for Arsenal to hear the final whistle in their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.