Hamer's screamer brings Blades level v. Forest
Gustavo Hamer finds space outside the box and unleashes a picture-perfect strike to equalize for Sheffield United against Nottingham Forest.
Wood lifts Forest ahead of Sheffield United
A few minutes after being subbed on, Chris Wood provides the difference for Nottingham Forest to go up 2-1 over Sheffield United.
Awoniyi heads Forest in front of Sheffield United
Taiwo Awoniyi's powerful header gives Nottingham Forest an early 1-0 lead against Sheffield United in less than three minutes of play.
Howard: De Bruyne injury a ‘huge’ loss for City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's chances to repeat as Premier League champions with Kevin de Bruyne out for a lengthy period of time due to injury.
Will Arsenal bench Ramsdale for Raya?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe debate over Arsenal's decision to bring in David Raya on loan with an option to buy, and discuss how it will impact Aaron Ramsdale's status as No. 1.
Why did Lavia choose Chelsea over Liverpool?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe break down Chelsea's summer transfer window so far, and analyze Romeo Lavia's decision to join Chelsea instead of other big-name clubs, such as Liverpool.
Son: ‘Big honor’ to be named Tottenham captain
Heung-min Son discusses what it means to be the new captain of Tottenham, Harry Kane's departure, his experience so far working with Ange Postecoglou and more.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 2
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the Premier League table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 2.
Spurs, Man United both hoping to take ‘next step’
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola unpack the state of both Tottenham and Manchester United ahead of their early-season showdown in north London.
Adams’ letter to himself after PL & WC experience
Through a letter to his younger self, Tyler Adams reflects on his upbringing and how it laid the foundation for his journey to the Premier League and World Cup.
Haaland, Saka pick up where they left off in MW1
Joe Prince-Wright fires up the new season's first edition of The Breakdown, analyzing the top plays from the opening week of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
Top PL goals and saves from Matchweek 1 (2023-24)
Relive the best strikes and stops from the opening week of the 2023-24 Premier League season.